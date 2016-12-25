১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন:

Arrange and rewrite

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজিতে ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Arrange and rewrite-এর ওপর। এটি সম্পূর্ণ Competency based বা যোগ্যতাভিত্তিক প্রশ্ন।

Arrange and rewrite the following letters/words so that they make sense.

31.

a. ypla.

b. nice, a, have, trip!

c. by, I, there, gone, bus, have.

d. do, come, when, you, back?

e is, what, nationality, your?

Answer

a. Play.

b. Have a nice trip!

c. I have gone there by bus.

d. When do you come back?

e. What is your nationality?

32.

a. ontycur.

b. live, my, in, I, with, parents, Dhaka.

c. wish, I, a, sweets, had, I, shop!

d. loves, read, Bithi, to, books.

e. is, favourite, what, your, dish?

Answer

a. Country.

b. I live in Dhaka with my parents.

c. I wish I had a sweets shop!

d. Bithi loves to read books.

e. What is your favourite dish?

33.

a. ahfrte.

b. should, go, not, you, there.

c. you, see, time, next, bye!

d. don’t like, potato, I, chips.

Answer

a. Father

b. You should not go there.

c. See you next time, bye!

d. I don’t like potato chips.

শিক্ষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা