প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা সমাপনী পরীক্ষা ২০১৬

ইংরেজি

ইকবাল খান | আপডেট: | প্রিন্ট সংস্করণ
১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন:
Arrange and rewrite
প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজিতে ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Arrange and rewrite-এর ওপর। এটি সম্পূর্ণ Competency based বা যোগ্যতাভিত্তিক প্রশ্ন।

Arrange and rewrite the following letters/words so that they make sense.

31.
a. ypla.
b. nice, a, have, trip!
c. by, I, there, gone, bus, have.
d. do, come, when, you, back?
e is, what, nationality, your?

Answer
a. Play.
b. Have a nice trip!
c. I have gone there by bus.
d. When do you come back?
e. What is your nationality?

32.
a. ontycur.
b. live, my, in, I, with, parents, Dhaka.
c. wish, I, a, sweets, had, I, shop!
d. loves, read, Bithi, to, books.
e. is, favourite, what, your, dish?

Answer
a. Country.
b. I live in Dhaka with my parents.
c. I wish I had a sweets shop!
d. Bithi loves to read books.
e. What is your favourite dish?

33.
a. ahfrte.
b. should, go, not, you, there.
c. you, see, time, next, bye!
d. don’t like, potato, I, chips.

Answer
a. Father
b. You should not go there.
c. See you next time, bye!
d. I don’t like potato chips.
 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
শিক্ষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

বিষয়:

পড়াশোনা প্রাথমিক ও মাধ্যমিক শিক্ষা
