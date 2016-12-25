৫ নম্বর প্রশ্ন: Transformation

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৫ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Transformation নিয়ে আলোচনা করব। এই প্রশ্নে পাঁচটি sentence দেওয়া থাকবে এবং বন্ধনীর মধ্যে প্রদত্ত নির্দেশনা অনুসারে sentence-গুলোকে রূপান্তর করতে হবে।

16.

(a) Television is one of the most wonderful inventions of modern science (Positive).

(b) It plays a very important role in our life (Exclamatory).

(c) It both entertains and educates us (Negative).

(d) Distance learning is also done through it (Interrogative).

(e) But it is not totally free from evil effects (Interrogative).

17.

(a) Computer is the most wonderful invention of modern science (Comparative).

(b) It can store a very great number of information (Exclamatory).

(c) We all should have computer education (Interrogative).

(d) Yesterday, I bought a very sophisticated computer (Passive).

(e) It has not only blessings but also some bad aspects (Affirmative).

Answer-16

(a) Very few inventions of modern science are as wonderful as television.

(b) What an important role it plays in our life!

(c) It not only entertains but also educates us.

(d) Isn’t distance learning also done through it?

(e) But, is it totally free from evil effects?

Answer-17

(a) Computer is more wonderful than any other invention of modern science.

(b) What a great number of information it can store!

(c) Shouldn’t we all have computer education?

(d) Yesterday, a very sophisticated computer was bought by me.

(e) It has both blessings and bad aspects

প্রভাষক

ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা