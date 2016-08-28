* Competency based text

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ৫, ৬, ৭, ৮ ও ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্নগুলো থাকবে তোমার পাঠ্যবইয়ের বাইরের টেক্সট থেকে। প্রশ্নগুলো হবে Competency based বা যোগ্যতাভিত্তিক। আজ অনুশীলনের জন্য একটি নমুনা টেক্সট ও প্রশ্নোত্তর দেওয়া হলো।

Read the text and answer the following questions 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

I am Rahmat Mia. I am a farmer. I grow crops. I don’t have any land. I work for others. I wake up before sunrise. Then I go to the land owner’s house. I take the oxen to the field to plough the land. When I reach the field, the sun begins to rise. I work the whole day. At mid day, I take a short break for lunch. I take rice and green leafy vegetables for lunch.

My eldest daughter brings my lunch from home. I continue to work in sun and rain. I stop when the sun sets. I take the oxen to their master’s house. I wash and feed them. After that, I go home, wash myself and eat whatever there is in the house. I go to bed early because I need rest and sleep. Then I can work well the next morning. When I lie down in bed, I say to myself. ‘May be I will have better luck next day.’

5. Write the answers on the answer paper:

a. What does Rahmat Mia produce?

i. Rice ii. Fruits iii. Vegetables iv. Crops

b. Rahmat Mia works —.

i. the whole day ii. before sunrise iii. after sunrise iv. for a few hours

c. Rahmat Mia cultivates —.

i. his own land ii. his neighbor’s land

iii. the land of others iv. his brother’s land

d. When does he get up?

i. After sunrise ii. In the morning iii. Before sunrise iv. At noon

e. What does he take to the land to plough?

i. Cows ii. Buffaloes iii. Oxen iv. Horses

f. Who brings his lunch?

i. His wife ii. His eldest daughter iii. His youngest daughter iv. His son

g. He — the oxen.

i. takes care of ii. does not care iii. avoids

iv. beats

h. Most of the time Rahmat Mia eats at

night —.

i. whatever there is ii. delicious food

iii. avoid food iv. a lot of food

i. Why does he go to bed early?

i. For bad weather ii. For enjoyment

iii. For rest and sleep iv. For sleeping more

j. Rahmat Mia is — better days.

i. hopeful of ii. hopeless of iii. thinking of iv. averse to.

Answer to the question no. 5

a. iv. Crops; b. i. the whole day; c. iii. the land of others; d. iii. Before sunrise; e. iii. Oxen; f. ii. His eldest daughter; g. i. takes care of; h. i. whatever there is; i. iii. For rest and sleep; j. i. hopeful of.

6. Fill in the gaps with the best word from the box. Find the information in the text. There are extra words which need not use.

take, work, farmer, businessman, others, himself, field

a. Rahmat Mia is a —.

b. He works for —.

c. He goes to the land owner’s house to — out the oxen.

d. When he reaches the —, the sun begins to rise.

e. Rahmat Mia continues to — in the sun and the rain.

Answer to the question no. 6

a. farmer b. others c. take d. field e. work.

7. Answer the following questions in a sentence or sentences.

a. Why does Rahmat Mia take the oxen?

b. What does he take for lunch?

c. When does he stop working?

d. Why does he go to bed early?

e. Write three sentences about Rahmat Mia from where you can know that he is hard working.

Answer to the question no. 7

a. Rahmat Mia takes the oxen to the field to plough the land.

b. He takes rice and green leafy vegetables for lunch.

c. He stops working when the sun sets.

d. Because he needs rest and sleep.

e. He wakes up before sunrise. He works the whole day. He continues to work in sun and rain.

8. Write at least 5 sentences about ‘The Farmers of Bangladesh’. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling]

Answer to the question no. 8

The Farmers of Bangladesh

Now the farmers of Bangladesh are no longer poor. They can use good manure. They can use pesticides. They live and work in digital age. So they can grow bumper crops.

9. Write a letter to your friend about the life of a farmer. [Remember to include these things in your letter: date, address, salutation, main points for the letter, closing.]

Answer to the question no. 9

Hatkopa, Uddabgonj,

Sonargaon, N. Ganj

28 August, 2016

Dear Monowara,

Hope you are hale and hearty. As you expressed your desire that I should write you about the life of a farmer. I describe as follows: A farmer grows crops. Usually he wakes up before sunrise. Then he takes oxen to the field. He works there all day long to ensure a good crop. He knows that producing food and feeding the whole nation are his responsibilities. To perform his duties, he works hard.

No more today. More another day.

Yours ever

Saleha.

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা