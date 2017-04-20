৯ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের নতুন সংযোজিত ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্নের নমুনা নিয়ে আলোচনা করা হলো। এটি যোগ্যতাভিত্তিক প্রশ্ন। তোমরা মনোযোগসহকারে দেখে নাও প্রশ্নোত্তরের গঠনকাঠামো।

1. Make WH questions with the underlined words. (Competency based)

a. Raju was in class five.

Answer : What class Raju was in?

b. Raju is a fire-fighter.

Answer : Who is a fire-fighter?

c. A long time ago there was a fire in Raju’s school.

Answer : When was there a fire in Raju’s school?

d. Raju teaches the new fire-fighters.

Answer : What does Raju do to the new fire-fighters?

e. There are 13 Upazilas in the district.

Answer : How many Upazilas are there in the district?

2. Make WH questions with the underlined words. (Competency based)

a. Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club.

Answer : Where are Sima and Tamal now?

b. They come to the club to practice speaking English.

Answer : Why do they come to the club?

c. They listen to CDs.

Answer : What do they listen to?

d. They watch DVDs.

Answer : What do they watch?

e. He is reading a book about Bangladesh.

Answer : What is he reading ?

3. Make WH questions with the underlined words. (Competency based)

a. She is a new English teacher here.

Answer : What is she?

b. Saikat Islam lives with his parents.

Answer : With whom does Saikat Islam live?

c. His father is a banker.

Answer : What is his father?

d. Saikat’s mother is Mrs Monwara Islam.

Answer : Who is Saikat’s mother.

e. She makes dresses.

Answer : What does she do?

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা