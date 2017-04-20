ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

ইউনিট-৩, লেসন-৪ (বি)

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের ইউনিট-৩, লেসন-৪ (বি) নিয়ে আলোচনা করা হলো।

Read the text and answer questions 1, 2 and 3.

Rabi’s father, Mr. Zahir Ali is not well. He has difficulty in speaking. He is now at the doctor’s clinic.

Rabi : Good evening, doctor.

Doctor : Good evening. How is your father today?

Rabi : Not well at all. He has difficulty in breathing as before. He is having severe chest pain again.

Doctor : I see. Mr Ali, could you lie down on the examination table, please? OK, let’s see… Do you feel any pain here?

Zahir : Ooh!

Doctor : And here?

Zahir : Ouch!

Doctor : All right. I’m prescribing a medicine. Take one tablet in the morning and another at night before meals. I also advise you to have a chest X-ray immediately. If possible show me the X-ray report today in the evening. OK?

Rabi : Okay, doctor. Thank you.

Doctor : You are welcome.

1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.

a. Mr. Zahir Ali is ╛ ill.

i. not at all ii. seriously iii. lightly iv. slightly

b. The conversation takes place in a/an ╛.

i. office ii. immigration farm iii. Rabi's house iv. doctor's clinic

c. As it is used in the passage, the word 'severe' means ╛.

i. extremely bad ii. extremely comfortable iii. normal iv. usual

d. The doctor asks Mr. Zahir Ali ╛ to lie down on the

examination table.

i. angrily ii. harshly iii. politely iv. immediately

e. The doctor asks Mr. Zahir Ali to have a chest x-ray ╛.

i. without delay ii. slowly iii. gradually iv. without hurry

Answer to the question no-1

a.+ ii. seriously; b.+ iv. doctor's clinic; c.+ i. extremely bad;

d.+ iii. politely; e.+ i. without delay.

2. Give short answers to the following questions.

a. Where does the dialogue take place?

b. Why is Mr. Zahir Ali at the doctor's clinic now?

c. Why can't Zahir Ali tell the doctor about his problems?

d. What does the doctor advise Zahir Ali?

e. Who are talking in the dialogue?

Answer to the question no-2

a. The dialogue takes place in a doctor's clinic.

b. Mr. Zahir Ali is now at the doctor's clinic because he has difficulty in breathing.

c. Zahir Ali can't tell the doctor about his problems because he has difficulty in speaking.

d. The doctor advises Zahir Ali to have a chest x-ray immediately.

e. Rabi and the doctor are talking in the dialogue.

3. Read the text in A again. Now, write the summary of it in around 50 words.

Answer to the question no-3

Rabi's father, Mr. Zahir has come to see his doctor with Rabi because he has been suffering from severe chest pain. He can't speak well and has difficulty in breathing. The doctor asks him to lie down on the examination table and then he checks his chest. The doctor also prescribes medicine for Mr. Zahir. He asks him to take one tablet in the morning and another at night before meals. He also advises him to have a chest X-ray immediately.

