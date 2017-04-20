ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Right form of verbs

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৫ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Right form of verbs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context. 5

Set-29

It (a) — (be) quite long since we had received any letter from you. Yesterday your progress report of Pre-test Examination from your principal (b) — (reach) us. We could not but (c) — (shock) to know from the report that you (d) — (fail) almost in all subjects. We (e) — (have) although high opinion about you, but you greatly (f) — (disappoint) us. I (g) — (be) sure that you (h) — (keep) bad company and while away your time. You (i) — (remember) time once lost can never (j) — (draw) back.

Answer-29 : (a) was; (b) reached; (c) be shocked; (d) had failed: (e) have had: (f) have greatly disappointed; (g) am; (h) keep; (i) should remember: (j) be drawn.

Set-30

It is high time we (a) — (use) our brain about the curse of dowry. The issues of dowry (b) — (have) be considered in view of country's socio-economic, cultural, political circumstances. United efforts (c) — (require) to put an end to violence against women. A specific framework must be (d) — (draw) up to be (e) — (implement). Anyway, we can hope that dowry (f) — (come) to an end in the time to come. We dare to (g) — (hope) so because our girls are being (h) — (educate) day by day. Parents' mentality (i) — (change) gradually. People (j) — (be) more conscious.

Answer-30 : (a) used; (b) have to; (c) are required; (d) drawn; (e) implemented; (f) will come; (g) hope; (h) educated; (i) is being changed; (j) are being.

Set-31

Today either Rahim or one of his close aides (a) — (prefer) not to have the leader seated at the head table where he will be conspicuous. But the leader ignores their recommendation that he (b) — (stop) sitting there. His father, who was killed in the duty, became a hero to fellow railroad workers and (c) — (immortalize) by the contemporary people. Now he too (d) — (encourage) by his father not to sit back in any deed. Rahim fails to make the leader (e) — (listen) to him and objects to (f) — (sit) there. The leader replies that this father had him (g) — (sit) forward always. 'Does he (h) — (has) a common sense? I wish I (i) — (meet) him last night. I do not usually digest this kind of behaviour but I (j) — (get) used to it,' says Rahim to his aides.

Answer-31 : (a) prefers; (b) stops; (c) was immortalized; (d) is encouraged; (e) listen; (f) sitting; (g) sit; (h) have; (i) had met; (j) am getting.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা