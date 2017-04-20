সব
এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম
 Right form of verbs
প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৫ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Right form of verbs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context. 5
Set-29
It (a) — (be) quite long since we had received any letter from you. Yesterday your progress report of Pre-test Examination from your principal (b) — (reach) us. We could not but (c) — (shock) to know from the report that you (d) — (fail) almost in all subjects. We (e) — (have) although high opinion about you, but you greatly (f) — (disappoint) us. I (g) — (be) sure that you (h) — (keep) bad company and while away your time. You (i) — (remember) time once lost can never (j) — (draw) back.
Answer-29 : (a) was; (b) reached; (c) be shocked; (d) had failed: (e) have had: (f) have greatly disappointed; (g) am; (h) keep; (i) should remember: (j) be drawn.
Set-30
It is high time we (a) — (use) our brain about the curse of dowry. The issues of dowry (b) — (have) be considered in view of country's socio-economic, cultural, political circumstances. United efforts (c) — (require) to put an end to violence against women. A specific framework must be (d) — (draw) up to be (e) — (implement). Anyway, we can hope that dowry (f) — (come) to an end in the time to come. We dare to (g) — (hope) so because our girls are being (h) — (educate) day by day. Parents' mentality (i) — (change) gradually. People (j) — (be) more conscious.
Answer-30 : (a) used; (b) have to; (c) are required; (d) drawn; (e) implemented; (f) will come; (g) hope; (h) educated; (i) is being changed; (j) are being.
Set-31
Today either Rahim or one of his close aides (a) — (prefer) not to have the leader seated at the head table where he will be conspicuous. But the leader ignores their recommendation that he (b) — (stop) sitting there. His father, who was killed in the duty, became a hero to fellow railroad workers and (c) — (immortalize) by the contemporary people. Now he too (d) — (encourage) by his father not to sit back in any deed. Rahim fails to make the leader (e) — (listen) to him and objects to (f) — (sit) there. The leader replies that this father had him (g) — (sit) forward always. 'Does he (h) — (has) a common sense? I wish I (i) — (meet) him last night. I do not usually digest this kind of behaviour but I (j) — (get) used to it,' says Rahim to his aides.
Answer-31 : (a) prefers; (b) stops; (c) was immortalized; (d) is encouraged; (e) listen; (f) sitting; (g) sit; (h) have; (i) had met; (j) am getting.
 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

পড়াশোনা

Prothom Alo is the highest circulated and most read newspaper in Bangladesh. The online portal of Prothom Alo is the most visited Bangladeshi and Bengali website in the world.
