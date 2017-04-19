ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

ইউনিট-৩, লেসন-৩ (এ)

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের ইউনিট-৩, লেসন-৩ (এ)-এর গতকাল প্রকাশিত প্যাসেজের বাকি অংশ নিয়ে আলোচনা করা হলো।

2. Give short answers to the following questions.

a. What does hygiene mean?

b. How can we keep ourselves clean and bacteria free?

c. What kind of water should we drink?

d. What should we do before meals and after using toilet?

e. Why should we keep our environment clean?

f. What do you understand by the word ‘hygiene’?

g. When is it important to wash our hands?

h. How can we observe the rules of health?

i. How can we get pure drinking water?

j. Why should we wash our clothes regularly?

k. Why do we wear socks and shoes?

l. How many times should we brush our teeth a day?

m. Why is it important to follow the rules of cleanliness?

n. What does a regular shower do?

o. How can we lead a healthy and happy life?

p. How is an unclean person treated?

Answer to the question no. 2

a. Hygiene means the practice of keeping ourselves, our home and work places clean.

b. We can keep ourselves clean and bacteria free by taking bath every day and washing our hair regularly.

c. We should drink pure water.

d. We should wash our hands before meals and after using toilet.

e. We should keep our environment clean to lead a healthy and planned life.

f. The word 'hygiene' means the practice of keeping ourselves clean. It also means to keep our home and work places clean.

g. It is important to wash our hands before meals and after using toilet.

h. We can observe the rules of health by keeping ourselves, our home and work places clean.

i. We can get pure drinking water by boiling and filtering.

j. We should wash our clothes regularly because dirty clothes give off bad smell and invite germs.

k. We wear socks and shoes to protect our feet from dust and germs.

l. We should brush our teeth twice a day.

m. It is important to follow the rules of cleanliness as we can not achieve anything physically or mentally if we are unclean.

n. A regular shower keeps our body free from dirt and bacteria.

o. We can lead a healthy and happy life by following the rules of hygiene.

p. An unclean person is treated badly as nobody likes him/her.

3. Read the text in A again. Now, write the summary of it in around 50 words.

Answer to the question no. 3

This text focuses on the importance of cleanliness. Cleanliness is placed next to godliness. So we should follow the rules of cleanliness and keep ourselves clean. We should have a bath daily. We should clean our clothes and surroundings on a regular basis. Moreover, our drinking water must be safe. If we follow these rules, we will certainly lead a healthy and happy life.

শিক্ষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা