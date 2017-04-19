ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Right form of verbs

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৫ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Right form of verbs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context. 5

Set-26

Bangladesh (a) — (be) a developing country like other third world countries. Her economic development (b) — (depend) firstly on agriculture and secondly on industry. Though Bangladesh is not (c) —[develop) in industry, it (d) — (enrich) in garment industries in the recent past years. Now garment industry (e) — (be) a promising step. It (f) — (give) the opportunity of employment to many people. It (g) — (make) great contribution to the development of our country. Bangladesh (h) — (export) forty thousand shirts in Germany and earn 01 million US dollar. The income from garments is (i) — (increase) day by day. Undoubtedly, it (j) — (be) going to be the land-mark for the nation.

Answer-26 : (a) is; (b) depends;

(c) developed/developing; (d) is enriched: (e) is; (f) gives/has given; (g) makes/has made; (h) exports; (i) increasing; (j) is.

Set-27

The prices of essential commodities (a) — (go) up by leaps and bounds. All previous records of high prices (b) — (break). Rice, fish, meat, chicken, kerosene oil, edible oils and vegetables (c) — (sell) at unusual high prices which hit the low-income groups most. Though the prices of rice and vegetables

(d) — (go) down recently due to season's new rice and vegetables, one kilo of syoyabean oil, sold at taka 106 one month back, is now

(e) — (sell) at 125 taka. Similarly, the price of kerosene oil now (f) — (bring) sufferings to the villagers. The hoarders are responsible for this. Strict measures (g) — (take) by the government to curb the hoarders' ill-motive which (h) — (create) artificial crisis of essential commodities. Government already (i) — (make) open sale arrangement of rice to check the price hike of rice and as such it is now under control. But the prices of sugar, washing soap, onion, garlic and other spices are beyond the capacity of common people. The authorities concerned (j) — (look) into the matter and take strict measures so that the prices of essential commodities remain within the reach of common men.

Answer-27 : (a) are going; (b) have been broken; (c) are being sold; (d) have gone;

(e) being sold; (f) has (now) brought; (g) should be taken; (h) creates/is creating;

(i) has (already) made; (j) should look.

Set-28

An ideal teacher knows the art of (a) — (teach). He (b) — (make) his lessons interesting. His methods (c) — (be) convincing and inspiring. An ideal teacher (d) — (treat) his students like his own children. He (e) — (praise) the good

work done by them. If any of students

(f) — (commit) some mistakes, he is not very harsh to him. He tactfully makes the student (g) — (realize) his mistakes. An ideal teacher is never angry with his students. He

(h) — (behave) well towards all. He

(i) — (interest) in simple living and high thinking. He never (j) — (set) a wrong example before his students.

Answer-28 : (a) teaching; (b) makes; (c) are;

(d) treats; (e) praises; (f) commits; (g) realize; (h) behaves; (i) is interested; (j) sets.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

সহকারী অধ্যাপক

ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা