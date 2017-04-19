ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

 আনসিন কম্প্রিহেনসন

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের আনসিন কম্প্রিহেনসন নিয়ে আলোচনা করা হলো।

5. The texts in column A are the beginnings of some sentences. The extensions are given in Column B and Column C. Match the texts in Column A, B and C to make complete sentences. 1×5=5

Column A Column B Column C

One night Haji Mohsin caught hold of the thief.

It was his prayers.

The room broke into his room.

At that time a thief was saying midnight.

Mohsin silent.

Answer to the question no. 5

a. One night Haji Mohsin was saying his prayers.

b. It was midnight.

c. The room was silent.

d. At that time a thief broke into his room.

e. Mohsin caught hold of the thief.

6. Read the texts and rearrange them in correct order. 0.5×10=5

a. She saw a box marked half a crown.

b. She was not permitted to exceed it.

c. But her governess said, ‘No, you see the princess has not the money and so of course, she cannot buy the box.’

d. She considered that the box would be the most appropriate gift for him.

e. Queen Victoria when a little girl was taught economical habits by her governess.

f. Once at a market at Wales she has spent all her money in buying a number of presents for relatives and friends.

g. The princess had a fixed allowance for pocket money.

h. The people in the shop wanted to enclose the box with the other articles.

i. But alas! she had no money.

j. As she was leaving, she remembered another cousin for whom she did not buy any present.

Answer to the question no. 6

1.+ e. Queen Victoria when a little girl was taught economical habits by her governess.

2.+ g. The princess had a fixed allowance for pocket money.

3.+ b. She was not permitted to exceed it.

5.+ f. Once at a market at Wales she has spent all her money in buying a number of presents for relatives and friends.

6.+ j. As she was leaving, she remembered another cousin for whom she did not buy any present.

7.+ a. She saw a box marked half a crown.

8.+ d. She considered that the box would be the most appropriate gift for him.

9.+ i. But alas! she had no money.

10.+ h. The people in the shop wanted to enclose the box with the other articles.

11.+ c. But her governess said. ‘No you see the princess has not the money and so of course, she cannot buy the box.’

অধ্যক্ষ, প্রচেষ্টা ক্যাডেট স্কুল, ঢাকা