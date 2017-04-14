ইউনিট ১০, লেসন ১ ও ২

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ইউনিট ১০, লেসন ১ ও ২ নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Read the text and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

My home district is Kishoreganj. It is about 145 kilometres from Dhaka. It is a district headquarters. The district has 8 municipalities, 13 upazilas, 108 unions and 1745 villages. The name Kishoreganj comes from the name of an old landlord known as Brojakishore Pramanik or Nandakishore Pramanik. The area of Kishoreganj municipality is about 10 square kilometres. The river Narasunda flows through the town.

Kishoreganj is a small town, but there are many important places in and around it. The largest Eid fairgrounds, called Solakia Eid Ground and the well-known Government Gurudayal College are in the town. People from many districts come to this place to celebrate Eid. The Pagla Mosque is also in my home district. Outside the town, you can visit the fort of Isah Khan at Jangal Bari. You can also see the Shah Muhammad Mosque at Egaroshindhur. Near the Fuleshwari River, you can see the Shiva Temple of Chandrabati.

1. Write only the answer on the answer paper.

a. What is Kishoreganj?

i. District town ii. District headquarters

iii. District municipality iv. District small town

b. The area of Kishoreganj municipality is about—.

i. 6 sq. kilometres ii. 8 sq. kilometres

iii. 10 sq. kilometres iv. 12 sq. kilometres

c. How far is Kishoreganj from Dhaka?

i. About 145 kilometres ii. About 145 miles

iii. About 155 kilometres iv. About 155 miles

d. The town stands on the —.

i. Fuleshwari ii. Dakatia

iii. Bhairab iv. Narasunda

e. Where is the Government Gurudayal College?

i. Netrakona ii. Kishoreganj

iii. Mymensingh iv. Sherpur

f. There are many — places in and around Kishoreganj.

i. important ii. beautiful

iii. scecnic iv. interesting

g. People from many districts come to Solakia to — Eid.

i. observe ii. celebrate iii. perform iv. do

h. — Mosque is also in Kishoreganj.

i. The Shahi ii. The Baitul Aman

iii. The Pagla iv. The Baitul Mukarram

i. Where lies the fort of Isah Kha?

i. Salakia ii. Egaroshindhur

iii. Jangal Bari iv. Kishoreganj

j. The Shiva Temple of Chandrabati can be seen near —.

i. the Narasunda river ii. the Kalni river

iii. the Meghna river iv. the Fuleshwari river.

Answer to the question no. 1

a. ii. District headquarters; b. iii. 10 sq. kilometres; c. i. About 145 kilometres;

d. iv. Narasunda; e. ii. Kishoreganj; f. i. important; g. ii. celebrate; h. iii. The Pagla;

i. ii. Egaroshindhur; j. iv. the Fuleshwari river.

2. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text column B.

Column A Column B

a. District i. The solid surface of the earth

b. Important ii. A place of worship

c. Ground iii. A building in which the Muslim worship

d. Celebrate iv. Having a great effect on people or things

e. Mosque v. An area of a country or town that has particular features

vi. Something special

vii. To show that a day or an event is important by doing something special on it

Answer to the question no. 2

a + v. District  An area of a country or town that has particular features

b + iv. Important  Having a great effect on people or thing

c + i. Ground  The solid surface of the earth

d + vii. Celebrate  To show that a day or an event is important by doing something special

on it

e + iii. Mosque  A building in which the Muslims worship

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. Where does the name Kishoreganj come from?

b. How many villages are there in Kishoreganj district?

c. Why do people from many places come to Solakia?

d. Name the two important mosque of the district?

e. Where lies the Shiva Temple of Chandrabati?

Answer to the question no. 3

a. The name Kishoreganj comes from the name of an old landlord known as Brojakishore Pramanik or Nandakishore Pramanik.

b. There are 1745 villages in Kishoreganj district.

c. People from many places come to Solakia to celebrate Eid during the two Eid festivals.

d. The Pagla Mosque and the Shah Muhammad Mosque are the two important mosques of the district.

e. The Shiva Temple of Chandrabati lies near the Fuleshwari river.

4. Write a short composition about ‘The Important Places of Kishoreganj’

Answer to the question no. 4

Kishoreganj is a small town, but there are many important places in and around it. Solakia Eid Ground, the largest Eid fairground of the country, is in the town. The Government Gurudayal College is also in the main town. The Fort of Isah Khan is at Jangal Bari in Kishoreganj. The Shah Muhammad Mosque, the Pagla Mosque and the Shiva temple of Chandrabati are also in Kishoreganj.

