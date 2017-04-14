ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Right form of verbs
প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৫ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Right form of verbs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।
Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context. 5
Set-12
Parents (a) — (be) blessings of God to us. When a child (b) — (bear), their joys (c) — (know) no bounds. They (d) — (start) (e) — (think) of (f) — (nurse) and (g) — (bring) up their children. They (h) — (remain) safe under the custody of their parents since birth. Parents never mind (i) — (take) pains for the upbringing of their offspring. We (j) — (never offend) our parents.
Answer-12 : (a) are (b) is born (c) know
(d) start (e) thinking (f) nursing (g) bringing (h) remain (i) taking (j) should never offend.
Set-13
To err is human. If a man commits crime anytime and repents truly for his misdeed, he may (a) — (forgive). But the man who (b) — (not, give up) the wrong, (c) — (suffer) surely. In the long run, he (d) — (will take) to the land of death. The old sailor (e) — (be) a wrong-doer in his long journey. He committed a crime (f) — (kill) a sea bird (g) — (call) Albatross. That crime ultimately (h) — (bring) bad luck to them. The ship (i) — (leave) in the icy sea. The sun shone over their head. The wind (j) — (drop) down. It was a great disaster.
Answer-13 : (a) be forgiven (b) does not give up (c) suffers (d) will be taken (e) was
(f) killing (g) called (h) brought (i) was left
(j) dropped.
Set-14
One night the entire village was sleeping. The boy Bayazid Bustami was busy in study. His mother (a) — (sleep). Suddenly she woke up and (b) — (feel) thirsty. (c) — (call) her son, she told her son to give her a glass of water and (d) — (fall) asleep again. When Bayazid went to the pitcher, he (e) — (find) it empty. So, he went out with the pitcher in search of water. After a while he (f) — (come) back home with water and found his mother (g) — (sleep). Then he waited (h) — (stand) by her bed with a glass of water. He did not make any sound lest she (i) — (wake) up. Suddenly
his mother woke up and saw him with the glass of water. At once she (j) — (understand) what was the matter.
Answer-14 : (a) was sleeping (b) felt
(c) Calling (d) fell (e) found (f) came
(g) sleeping (h) standing (i) should wake
(j) could understand
Set-15
There are many people who (a) — (not take) physical exercise. They can hardly (b) — (realize) that they themselves (c) — (ruin) their health. They (d) — (fall) victim to many diseases. Life (e) — (become) dull to them. They (f) — (remain) always ill tempered. We (g) — (build) good health and sound mind through physical exercise. Physical
exercise (h) — (make) our body active and the muscles strong. It also (i) — (improve) our power of digestion and blood circulation. It
(j) — (give) strength to our brain.
Answer-15 : (a) do not take (b) realize (c) are ruining (d) are falling (e) become (f) remain (g) can build (h) makes (i) improves (j) gives.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা
