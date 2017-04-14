ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Right form of verbs

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৫ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Right form of verbs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context. 5

Set-12

Parents (a) — (be) blessings of God to us. When a child (b) — (bear), their joys (c) — (know) no bounds. They (d) — (start) (e) — (think) of (f) — (nurse) and (g) — (bring) up their children. They (h) — (remain) safe under the custody of their parents since birth. Parents never mind (i) — (take) pains for the upbringing of their offspring. We (j) — (never offend) our parents.

Answer-12 : (a) are (b) is born (c) know

(d) start (e) thinking (f) nursing (g) bringing (h) remain (i) taking (j) should never offend.

Set-13

To err is human. If a man commits crime anytime and repents truly for his misdeed, he may (a) — (forgive). But the man who (b) — (not, give up) the wrong, (c) — (suffer) surely. In the long run, he (d) — (will take) to the land of death. The old sailor (e) — (be) a wrong-doer in his long journey. He committed a crime (f) — (kill) a sea bird (g) — (call) Albatross. That crime ultimately (h) — (bring) bad luck to them. The ship (i) — (leave) in the icy sea. The sun shone over their head. The wind (j) — (drop) down. It was a great disaster.

Answer-13 : (a) be forgiven (b) does not give up (c) suffers (d) will be taken (e) was

(f) killing (g) called (h) brought (i) was left

(j) dropped.

Set-14

One night the entire village was sleeping. The boy Bayazid Bustami was busy in study. His mother (a) — (sleep). Suddenly she woke up and (b) — (feel) thirsty. (c) — (call) her son, she told her son to give her a glass of water and (d) — (fall) asleep again. When Bayazid went to the pitcher, he (e) — (find) it empty. So, he went out with the pitcher in search of water. After a while he (f) — (come) back home with water and found his mother (g) — (sleep). Then he waited (h) — (stand) by her bed with a glass of water. He did not make any sound lest she (i) — (wake) up. Suddenly

his mother woke up and saw him with the glass of water. At once she (j) — (understand) what was the matter.

Answer-14 : (a) was sleeping (b) felt

(c) Calling (d) fell (e) found (f) came

(g) sleeping (h) standing (i) should wake

(j) could understand

Set-15

There are many people who (a) — (not take) physical exercise. They can hardly (b) — (realize) that they themselves (c) — (ruin) their health. They (d) — (fall) victim to many diseases. Life (e) — (become) dull to them. They (f) — (remain) always ill tempered. We (g) — (build) good health and sound mind through physical exercise. Physical

exercise (h) — (make) our body active and the muscles strong. It also (i) — (improve) our power of digestion and blood circulation. It

(j) — (give) strength to our brain.

Answer-15 : (a) do not take (b) realize (c) are ruining (d) are falling (e) become (f) remain (g) can build (h) makes (i) improves (j) gives.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

সহকারী অধ্যাপক

ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা