ইউনিট ৭, লেসন ১ ও ২

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ইউনিট ৭, লেসন ১ ও ২ নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Read the text and answer the following questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Sima : What are you doing, Nasreen?

Nasreen : I’m putting some chocolate on my ice-cream. Ice-cream is delicious with chocolate.

Sima : Well, it looks good, but you shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate or ice-cream.

Nasreen : Of course! I don’t eat them regularly.

Sima : What kind of food do you eat regularly?

Nasreen : Oh, fruits and vegetables. I love pineapples and bananas. They are my favourites. I eat cucumbers and lettuce a lot, too.

Sima : I eat fruits and vegetables everyday. Carrots and tomatoes are my favourites, but I also like strawberries and bananas.

Nasreen : Would you like to try some of my ice-cream with chocolate? We should eat it quickly. It will melt soon in this hot weather.

Sima : Ok! Thanks.

1. Write only the answer on the answer paper.

a. What is the story about?

i. Conversation between Sima and Nasreen on their eating foods

ii. Conversation between Sima and Nasreen on their dresses

iii. The food value of bananas

iv. The food value of carrots and tomatoes

b. Some chocolate on ice-cream are being put by—.

i. Sima ii. Nasreen iii. student iv. mother

c. — looks good.

i. Ice-cream ii. Chocolate on ice-cream iii. Barley iv. Soda

d. Nasreen does not eat — regularly.

i. Ice-cream ii. Chocolate iii. both i. and ii. iv. rice

e. Fruits and vegetables should be eaten —.

i. twice a week ii. once a month iii. thrice a year iv. everyday

f. Nasreen loves to eat —.

i. carrots ii. tomatoes iii. pineapples and bananas iv. ginger

g. Sima’s favourite fruits are —.

i. banana ii. pineapples iii. vegetables iv. carrots and tomatoes

h. The foods Nasreen eat a lot are —.

i. banana ii. pineapples iii. cucumbers and lettuce iv. strawberries

i. Strawberries are liked by —.

i. Sima ii. Sima’s brother iii. Nasreen iv. Nasreen’s sister

j. Nasreen’s favourite fruits are —.

i. pineapples and bananas ii. cucumbers iii. tomatoes iv. cucumbers and lettuce

Answer to the question no. 1

a. i. Conversation between Sima and Nasreen on their eating foods; b. ii. Nasreen; c. ii. Chocolate on ice-cream; d. iii. both i. and ii.; e. iv. everyday; f. iii. pineapples and bananas; g. iv. carrots and tomatoes; h. iii. cucumbers and lettuce; i. i. Sima; j. i. pineapples and bananas.

2. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in column B.

Column A Column B

a. Chocolate i. Greatly pleasing or entertaining or tasty

b. Ice-cream ii. A yellow fruit with soft sweet flesh when it is ripe

c. Delicious iii. Frozen food containing cream, sugar and flavour

d. Pineapple iv. A green-coloured vegetable

e. Banana v. A sour food which is not good for health

vi. A large fleshy edible fruit

vii. A beverage made from cocoa powder and milk and sugar

Answer to the question no. 2

a+ vii., Chocolate = A beverage made from cocoa powder and milk and sugar.

b + iii., Ice-cream = Frozen food containing cream, sugar and flavour.

c+ i., Delicious = Greatly pleasing or entertaining or tasty.

d+ vi., Pineapple = A large fleshy edible fruit.

e+ ii., Banana = A yellow fruit with soft sweet flesh when it is ripe.

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. How is ice-cream delicious?

b. Which food doesn’t Nasreen eat regularly?

c. Which food should be eaten regularly?

d. Which vegetables does Nasreen eat a lot?

e. What are Sima’s favourite vegetables?

Answer to the question no. 3

a. Ice-cream is delicious with chocolate.

b. Nasreen doesn’t eat ice-cream regularly.

c. Fruits and vegetables should be eaten regularly.

d. Nasreen eats cucumbers and lettuce a lot.

e. Carrots and tomatoes are Sima’s favourite vegetables.

4. Write at least five sentences about which fruits Nasreen and Sima like to eat by answering the following set of questions related to the text.

a. Which foods doesn’t Nasreen eat regularly?

b. Which fruits does Nasreen love?

c. Which vegetables does she eat a lot?

d. Which foods does Sima eat everyday?

e. Which fruits does Sima like?

Answer to the question no. 4

Nasreen eats some chocolate and ice-cream but she does not eat them regularly. She loves pineapples and bananas. She eats cucumbers and lettuce a lot, too. On the other hand, Sima eats fruits and vegetables everyday and she also likes strawberries and bananas. Carrots and tomatoes are her favourite vegetables.

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা