ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

Re-ordering of sentences

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Re-ordering of sentences নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

46.

a) So he made up mind to give up his throne and divide his kingdom among his three daughters.

b) Goneril was the eldest, Regan was second and Cordelia was the youngest and the king's most favorite.

c) These events happened long ago when King Lear was ruling Britain.

d) But before giving up his throne, Lear wanted to know how much his daughters loved him.

e) He needed peace and rest.

f) King Lear had three daughters.

g) He was over eighty years of age.

h) Now Lear was a very old man.

i) Their names were Goneril, Regan and Cordelia.

j) He was tired of ruling his kingdom.

47.

a) Rajah Dahir sent a cold reply to his message.

b) The ship was attacked by sea robbers from Debul, a sea-port in Sind.

c) Hajjaj was very angry when he received the reply and decided to teach the proud king a lesson.

d) An Arab ship was carrying a part of Muslims from Ceylon to Macca for the Hajj.

e) In Sind a hard battle was fought and Rajah Dahir was killed and his army was completely defeated.

f) They looted the ship and carried away Muslim women and children.

g) He asked him to return the Muslim women and children.

h) He was angry when he heard what had happened and sent a messenger to Rajah Dahir, the ruler of Sind.

i) He sent his nephew Mohammad-bin-Qusim at the head of 1200 soldiers.

j) This sad news reached Hajjaj-bin-Yusuf, the governor of Iraq.

48.

a) He graduated from the central school of Engineering in Paris.

b) Eiffel was born in a prosperous family in 1832.

c) The tower was completed in March 1899.

d) The construction of the tower began in January 1887.

e) About a million people visit the tower annually.

f) For years Eiffel made plan after plan of dams, factories, stations and structures of great size.

g) It was the highest structure yet made by man.

h) It is still regarded as one of the wonders of the world.

i) All over Europe engineers copied them.

j) No such building had ever been constructed before.

49.

a) During his stay he received an unpaid letter from his friend, which contained nothing but some words.

b) The poet had to pay double postage, so he became very annoyed.

c) So he procured a heavy stone and packed it up in a fine box.

d) His friend thought that the contents of the parcel was valuable, so he paid the heavy charge for carrying.

e) To his utter surprise he found nothing but an ordinary stone.

f) An English poet was staying in Italy for the benefit of his health.

g) Then he sent it to his friend with the words on it ‘Carriage to be paid on delivery’.

h) With a great hope in mind he opened the box.

i) He wanted to teach his friend a good lesson.

j) Thus the poet taught his friend a good lesson.

উত্তর: ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

Answer-46 : c+f+i+b+h+g+j+e+a+d

Answer-47 : d+b+f+j+h+g+a+c+i+e

Answer-48 : b+a+f+i+d+c+g+j+h+e

Answer-49 : f+a+b+i+c+g+d+h+e+j

শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা