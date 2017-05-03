ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

ইউনিট-১, লেসন-৪ (এ)

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ইউনিট-১, লেসন-৪ (এ) নিয়ে আলোচনা করা হলো।

Read the text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2 and 3.

Most of these ethnic peoples living in Bangladesh have some common characteristics. They have their own lifestyles. They build their houses on bamboo or wooden platforms called ‘machang’. Rice is their staple food. They eat vegetables, maize and fish, poultry and meat. Their kitchen utensils are bamboo, wooden and earthen pots which they make themselves. Men wear lungis and women wear thamis or sarongs and angis. Women weave their own clothes.

Hunting and fishing are their favourite pastimes. They are fond of songs, music, dances, theatre and fairs. Traditional musical instruments they use are bugles made from buffalo horns, drums and bamboo flutes. Wrestling is a popular sport for them.

1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.

a. Ethnic people are the ╛ in Bangladesh.

i. majority ii. largest part iii. minority iv. greater part

b. The term ‘staple food’ means ╛.

i. favourite food ii. rich food iii. fast food iv. main food

c. Their kitchen utensils are made by ╛.

i. outsiders ii. themselves iii. foreigners iv. others

d. Hunting is ╛ favourite pastimes of the ethnic people.

i. one ii. one of the iii. the only iv. only

e. They ╛ songs, music, dances, theater and fairs.

i. dislike ii. make iii. sing iv. like

f. The ethnic people living in Bangladesh practise their ╛ lifestyles.

i. modern ii. own iii. others iv. advanced

g. Their popular sport is ╛.

i. Ha-du-du ii. cricket iii. football iv. wrestling

h. The word ‘traditional’ means ╛.

i. conventional ii. unusual iii. modern

iv. transcendental

i. ╛ is one of their kitchen utensils.

i. Silver pots ii. Earthenware iii. Buffalo horns

iv. Bamboo flutes

j. The word ‘wear’ means ╛.

i. put off ii. put out iii. put on iv. put away

Answer to the question no. 1

a. iii. minority; b. iv. main food; c. ii. themselves; d. ii. one of the; e. iv. like; . ii. own; g. iv. wrestling; h. i. conventional; i. ii. Earthenware; j. iii. put on.

2. Give short answers to the following questions.

a. What is machang?

b. What is the staple food of the ethnic people?

c. What do their men wear?

d. What are their traditional musical instruments?

e. What is their popular sport?

f. What do you understand by the term ‘ethnic people’?

g. What are the favourite pastimes of the ethnic people?

h. What are their kitchen utensils?

i. What do their women wear?

j. What are they fond of?

Answer to the question no. 2

a. Machang is a house built on bamboo or wooden platforms.

b. Rice is the staple food of the ethnic people.

c. Their men wear lungi.

d. Their traditional musical instruments are bugles made from buffalo horns, drums and bamboo flutes.

e. Wrestling is their popular sport.

f. The term ‘ethnic people’ refers to a group of people from a particular culture living in a country where the main group is of a different culture.

g. Hunting and fishing are the favourite pastimes of the ethnic people.

h. Their kitchen utensils are bamboo, wooden and earthen pots.

i. Their women wear thamis or sarongs and angis.

j. They are fond of songs, music, dances, theatre and fairs.

3. Read the text in A again. Now, write the summary of it in around 50 words.

Answer to the question no. 3

This lesson deals with the lifestyles of the ethnic people living in Bangladesh. These ethnic people live in houses made on bamboo or wooden platforms. Rice is their main food. Their clothing are different from ours. Most of the things they use in their everyday life are made by themselves. They have their own culture and tradition. They are very fond of merry making.

শিক্ষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা