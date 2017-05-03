ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

 Re-ordering of sentences

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Re-ordering of sentences নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

20.

a) The angel took down his request and went away.

b) His name was Abu Ben Adhem.

c) Abu then requested him to put his name in the list because he loved mankind and his fellow brothers.

d) He again appeared the next night and showed Abu that his name was at the top of the list.

e) The angel was writing the names of persons who loved God.f) Once upon a time, there was an honest and pious man.

g) He asked the angel if his name was there.

h) He was once sleeping peacefully.

i) In reply, the angel said that his name was not there.

j) Suddenly, he woke up and saw an angel.

21.

a) As a result, a sanguinary war broke out between the two countries.

b) There was much anger and fighting because of this law.

c) At last Blefuscu sent a group of diplomats to Lilliput seeking for peace.

d) The Lilliputians used to eat eggs, breaking them open at the larger end.

e) The Lilliputians captured fifty Blefuscian warships and brought them to the shore of Lilliput.

f) But their Emperor made a law that eggs were to be broken at the smaller end.

g) The Emperor of Blefuscu supported their cause and gave them shelter in his Kingdom.

h) The Emperor of Blefuscu received peace on certain abominable conditions.

i) The war lasted for three years with heavy loss of lives and property on both sides.

j) Many people fled away from the country and crossed over to the land of Blefuscu.

22.

a) During the time when he was the president to the USA, a civil war took place.

b) He rose from a humble origin.

c) As a man he was simple and kind.

d) Lincoln was in favor of the slaves.

e) It began in 1861 and continued for more than four years.

f) Abraham Lincoln was among the greatest presidents of the United States of America.

g) The civil war occurred over the question of slavery.

h) Lincoln was born in 1809.

i) There were many Negro slaves in America in those days.

j) Lincoln became great by dint of his own efforts and perseverance.

23.

a) He was given a job in the Civil Service in 1813.

b) He was educated at Howkshead Grammar School and at St. John's College, Cambridge.

c) William Wordsworth, a romantic poet, was born on April, 1770 at Cockermount, Cumberland.

d) After 1810, his literary life marked the beginning of a decline and he died on April 23, 1850, at the age of eighty.

e) He went to France and lived there for a year.

f) He became a friend of S.T. Coleridge who was his contemporary.

g) Wordsworth began his literary life with Coleridge and his sister Dorothy.

h) They jointly published Lyrical Ballads in 1798.

i) The later part of his life was prosperous and peaceful.

j) He also received honorary degrees from Durham and Oxford University in 1833 and 1839 respectively.

24.

a) He is the founder of Welfare Economics which touches the lives of the poorest people of the society.

b) He became the master of Trinity College, Cambridge in 1977.

c) His parents were Ashutosh Sen and Amita Sen.

d) He wrote many books on welfare economics of which ‘Economic Inequality’ and ‘Poverty and Famines’are famous.

e) Sri Sen had made us proud.

f) At first he was admitted to St. Gregory's School in Dhaka, then he had his education from Santiniketan and next in Presidency College and finally at Cambridge.

g) He was the first Asian winner of Nobel prize in in Economics, awarded in 1998.

h) Amartya Sen, a great economist was born in Dhaka on November, 1933.

i) Later he taught at Delhi University and next in London School of Economics at Oxford.

j) Back to India he became the Head of Economics Department of Jadavpur University.

শিক্ষক

ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

উত্তর

ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

Answer-20: f+b+h+j+e+g+i+c+a+d

Answer-21: d+f+b+j+g+a+i+e+c+h

Answer-22: f+h+b+c+j+a+i+g+e+d

Answer-23: c+b+e+f+g+h+a+j+i+d

Answer-24: h+c+f+b+j+i+a+d+g+e