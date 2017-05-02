ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

ইকবাল খান

ইউনিট-১, লেসন-২(বি)

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ইউনিট-১, লেসন-২(বি) নিয়ে আলোচনা করা হলো।

Read the text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2 and 3.

Nakshi kantha is a kind of embroidered quilt. The name was taken from the Bengali word, ‘naksha’ which means artistic pattern. It is a kind of traditional craft and is said to be indigenous to Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. The art has been practiced in rural Bengal for centuries. The name ‘Nakshi kantha’ became popular after the poet Jasimuddin’s poem ‘Nakshi Kanthar Math’ was published in 1929.

Traditional kanthas are made for family use. Old or new cloth and thread are used to make these quilts. Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Rajshahi, Faridpur, Bogra and Jessore are most famous for this craft. Now it is produced commercially. You can find them in many expensive handicraft shops in cities. The quilts are now in great demand because of the colorful patterns and designs embroidered on them.

1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.

a. The name ‘Nakshi Kantha’ was derived from the word ╛.

i. English ii. Bengali iii. Hindi iv. French

b. This art has been continuing for ╛.

i. generations ii. centuries iii. years iv. ages

c. The word ‘indigenous’ refers to ╛.

i. foreign ii. native iii. hand-made iv. indigestible

d. ‘Nakshi Kantha’ becomes popular for its ╛.

i. beauty ii. high price iii. advertisement iv. low price

e. It is made ╛ old or new cloths.

i. used ii. using iii. uses iv. all the above

Answer to the question no-1

a. ii. Bengali; b. ii. centuries; c. ii. native;

d. i. beauty; e. ii. using.

2. Give short answers to the following questions.

a. What is Nakshi Kantha?

b. What are used to make Nakshi Kantha?

c. Why are the traditional Kanthas made?

d. How did the name ‘Nakshi Kantha’ become popular?

e. Which districts are most popular for Nakshi Kantha?

Answer to the question no-2

a. Nakshi Kantha is a kind of embroidered quilt.

b. Old or new cloth and thread are used to make Nakshi Kantha.

c. The traditional kanthas are made for family use.

d. The name ‘Nakshi Kantha’ became popular after the poet Jasimuddin’s poem ‘Nakshi Kanthar Math’ was published in 1929.

e. Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Rajshahi, Faridpur, Bogra and Jessore are most popular for Nakshi Kantha.

3. Read the text in A again. Now, write the summary of it in around 50 words.

Answer to the question no-3

This lesson deals with Nakshi Kantha, a traditional craft of Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. This is a kind of embroidered quilt. The art of making Nakshi Kantha has been practised in rural Bengal for centuries. Traditional Kanthas are made for family use. However, now-a-days it is produced for commercial purpose and is found in expensive handicraft outlets.

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা