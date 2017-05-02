ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

Re-ordering of sentences

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Re-ordering of sentences নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

15.

a) He became the first Director of Eastern Science Research in 1955.

b) He was very meritorious from his boyhood.

c) He joined Presidency College of Kolkata as a teacher in 1731.

d) He got the DSc degree from London University.

e) Dr. Kudrat-e-Khuda was born in West Bengal in 1900.

f) He was awarded honourable doctorate degree by Dhaka University.

g) He died in 1977.

h) He got Premchand Royehand Scholarship for his research.

i) He was awarded ‘Ekushe Padak’ by the Bangladesh Government in 1976.

j) He stood first in the MSc Examination in Kolkata University.

16.

a) They pay the sports events in exchange for the right to advertise their products during those events.

b) Most of these events are sponsored by multinational manufacturing companies and business firms.

c) Sports are a popular form of entertainment.

d) These events are telecast worldwide by satellite.

e) People all over the world watch them live.

f) Many international sporting events are organised from time to time.

g) Moreover, getting acquainted with different cultures helps break down prejudice.

h) The sports venue becomes a meeting place of people from different countries.

i) This opportunity creates a sense of brotherhood.

j) People come closer to each other through sports.

17.

a) The Mayor called a meeting of the councilors.

b) The people of the town came to the Town Hall.

c) At that moment there was a knock at the door.

d) They asked to the Mayor to do something about rats.

e) The Mayor and the councilors talked about the problem.

f) A long time ago the town of Hamelin in Germany was faced with a great problem.

g) The Mayor said, ‘Come in.’

h) But they could not find a way out.

i) The stranger entered the hall.

j) It became full of rats.

18.

a) The king followed the advice of the doctor.

b) The doctor found no disease in him.

c) Once there was an idle king.

d) After a short time his fat grew less and he was fully cured.

e) He did not prescribe any medicine for him.

f) But he did not take any physical exercise.

g) He went to a doctor for the treatment of his disease.

h) He used to eat very rich food everyday.

i) As such he became so bulky that be could not move from one place to another.

j) Instead he advised him to buy a club and move it until he got moistened.

19.

a) Alexander was pleased with Porus for his boldness.

b) He was brought before Alexander.

c) There ruled a king named Porus.

d) Alexander, the king of Maceadon, crossed the Khaibar Pass and reached India.

e) Porus came forward with his men and arms in order to defend his land from the attack.

f) Then he came to the plain of Punjab.

g) But unfortunately he was defeated in battle and was taken prisoner.

h) ‘Like a King’, was the reply made by Porus.

i) He allowed him to rule the country as before and also made him the king.

j) Alexander asked him how be would like to be treated.

Answer-15: e+b+j+h+d+c+a+i+f+g

Answer-16: c+f+b+a+d+e+h+j+i+g

Answer-17: f+j+b+d+a+e+h+c+g+i

Answer-18: c+h+f+i+g+b+e+j+a+d

Answer-19: d+f+c+e+g+b+j+h+a+i

শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা