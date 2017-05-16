ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Preposition
প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ২ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Preposition নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।
কিছু বহুল ব্যবহূত Preposition-এর ব্যবহার
At-এর ব্যবহার
7. কোনো বিষয়ে দক্ষতা বা অদক্ষতা বোঝাতে at ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
Rima is good at Mathematices.
Lotush is good at typing.
8. কোনো ব্যক্তির বয়স বা পণ্যের মূল্য বোঝাতে তার আগে at ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
He left school at the age of 15.
Rice sells at taka 45 a kilo.
In এর ব্যবহার
1. দীর্ঘ সময়ের (seasons, months, years, decades) আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
I was born in March.
Our house was built in the 19th century.
He learnt driving in three months.
He will leave for home in a few hours.
2. দিনের অংশবিশেষ (in the afternoon, in the morning, in the evening) বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
I usually get up from bed early in the morning.
He plays football with his friends in the evening.
3. কোনো কিছুর মধ্যে আছে বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
He lives in a tent.
I live in a room.
Don’t play in the class.
Don’t shout in the classroom.
4. অনেক বেশি আয়তন (cities, states, countries, continents, world, universe) বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
He lives at a village in France but my uncle lives in London.
Everest is the highest mountain in the world.
5. Hospital, church, school, newspapers, magazine ইত্যাদির আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
I was in a hospital last year.
He wrote an article in the Daily Prothom Alo.
6. কোনো লাইনের অংশবিশেষ বোঝাতে আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
There is a misprint in the line on page 6.
On-এর ব্যবহার
1. সাধারণত নির্দিষ্ট দিন বা তারিখ ইত্যাদির আগে on ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
We went to a party on Sunday.
Come and see us on Christmas Day.
I have got a meeting on Monday morning.
2. বৈদ্যুতিক সরঞ্জামাদির আগে সাধারণত on ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
He is now talking on phone.
Is there anything good on the television tonight?
3. ডান দিক বা বাঁ দিক বোঝাতে on ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:
In England people drive on the left side of the road and not on the right side.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
মন্তব্য
ইহাতে মন্তব্য প্রদান বন্ধ রয়েছে