ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Preposition

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ২ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Preposition নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

কিছু বহুল ব্যবহূত Preposition-এর ব্যবহার

At-এর ব্যবহার

7. কোনো বিষয়ে দক্ষতা বা অদক্ষতা বোঝাতে at ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

Rima is good at Mathematices.

Lotush is good at typing.

8. কোনো ব্যক্তির বয়স বা পণ্যের মূল্য বোঝাতে তার আগে at ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

He left school at the age of 15.

Rice sells at taka 45 a kilo.

In এর ব্যবহার

1. দীর্ঘ সময়ের (seasons, months, years, decades) আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

I was born in March.

Our house was built in the 19th century.

He learnt driving in three months.

He will leave for home in a few hours.

2. দিনের অংশবিশেষ (in the afternoon, in the morning, in the evening) বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

I usually get up from bed early in the morning.

He plays football with his friends in the evening.

3. কোনো কিছুর মধ্যে আছে বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

He lives in a tent.

I live in a room.

Don’t play in the class.

Don’t shout in the classroom.

4. অনেক বেশি আয়তন (cities, states, countries, continents, world, universe) বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

He lives at a village in France but my uncle lives in London.

Everest is the highest mountain in the world.

5. Hospital, church, school, newspapers, magazine ইত্যাদির আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

I was in a hospital last year.

He wrote an article in the Daily Prothom Alo.

6. কোনো লাইনের অংশবিশেষ বোঝাতে আগে in ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

There is a misprint in the line on page 6.

On-এর ব্যবহার

1. সাধারণত নির্দিষ্ট দিন বা তারিখ ইত্যাদির আগে on ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

We went to a party on Sunday.

Come and see us on Christmas Day.

I have got a meeting on Monday morning.

2. বৈদ্যুতিক সরঞ্জামাদির আগে সাধারণত on ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

He is now talking on phone.

Is there anything good on the television tonight?

3. ডান দিক বা বাঁ দিক বোঝাতে on ব্যবহূত হয়। যেমন:

In England people drive on the left side of the road and not on the right side.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা