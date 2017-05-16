ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Narration

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৭ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Narration নিয়ে আলোচনা করব। এ প্রশ্নে একটি Text দেওয়া থাকবে। পরীক্ষায় Direct থেকে Indirect অথবা Indirect থেকে Direct যেকোনোভাবেই প্রশ্ন আসতে পারে।

Change the following speech.

Set-17

I asked the boy if he would go to my house the next day. I told him that we could discuss terms and conditions then. He replied that he would be very happy to meet me at my house and thanked me so much.

Answer-17 : ‘Will you come to my house tomorrow?’ I asked the boy. ‘We can discuss terms and conditions then,’ I said. ‘I shall be very happy to meet you at your house. Thank you so much,’ he replied.

Set-18

The receptionist asked the man respectfully if he could he help him (M). The man replied that it was sure and added that he (M) wanted to meet the Managing Director of the company. The receptionist again asked him if he (M) had an appointment. He replied in the affirmative and said that he (M) had an appointment.

Answer-18 : ‘Could I help you, Sir?’ said the receptionist. The man replied, ‘Sure, I want to meet the Managing Director of the company.’ The receptionist said, ‘Do you have an appointment?’ ‘Yes, I have,’ he said.

Set-19

‘Porter, you may go,’ said the mistress of the house laughing, ‘You have gained your freedom.’ ‘By Allah,’ he replied, ‘I will not leave this house until I have heard the stories of my companions.’

Answer-19 : The mistress of the house told the porter laughing that he might go. She also added that he had gained his freedom. Swearing by Allah, the porter replied that he would not leave that house until he had heard the stories of his companions.

সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা