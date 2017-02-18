*ইউনিট-২, লেসন-৩ ও ৪

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ইউনিট-২, লেসন-৩ ও ৪ নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Read the following text (EET-based) carefully and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Andy : Hello, Tamal!, How is your grandmother?

Tamal : Hi! She’s fine, thanks.

Andy : Come, let me introduce my colleagues. Hi, everybody. This is Tamal.

And Tamal, meet Mr. Saha and Mrs Haider. And this is Ms. Smith. She’s a new English teacher here.

Ms. Smith : Hello, Tamal. Nice to meet you.

Tamal : Hello, everybody! Nice meeting you too!

1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.i. Ms. Smith is —. a. a teacher b. an engineer

c. an economist d. a housewifeii. Ms. Smith teaches —.a. English b. Bengali c. Mathematics d. Economicsiii. Andy — Tamal.a. thanks b. scolds c. rebukes d. avoidsiv. Ms. Smith is — here in her profession.a. new b. old c. ancient d. slackv. There are — teachers.

a. three b. four c. five d. sixvi. ‘ Nice to meet you’ is expressed by —.

a. Ms. Smith b. Tamal c. Andy d. Mrs Haidervii. What is the story about? The story is —.

a. an introduction among some persons.

b. a meeting called by some persons.

c. a discussion on helping others.

d. a greetings addressing students.

viii. The three teachers exchange —.

a. greetings b. hot words

c. abusive words d. sermons

ix. All the three persons are — .a. well b. unwell c. sick d. illx. Ms. Smith is — Tamal.

a. known to b. unknown to c. familiar to

d. acquainted with

Answer to the question no -1

i. a. a teacher ii. a. English iii. a. thanks

iv. a. new v. a. three vi. a. Ms. Smith

vii. a. an introduction among some persons

viii. a. greetings ix. a. well x. b. unknown to

2. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B. extra two are given in column B.

Column A Column B

a. introduce

b. colleague

c. teacher

d. thank

e. teach i. to impart knowledge

ii. to do something normally

iii. to express gratitude

iv. to be familiar with a person or a thing

v. persons who work in the same place

vi. a person who teaches

vii. a person who learns

Answer to the question no -2

a. introduce iv. to be familiar with a person or

a thing b. colleague  v. persons who work in the same place c. teacher  vi. a person who teaches

d. thank  iii. to express gratitude

e. teach  i. to impart knowledge

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. How is Tamal’s grandmother?

b. Who has introduced Ms. Smith to Tamal?

c. Why did Tamal thank Andy?

d. Who is the new teacher?

e. Which subject does Ms. Smith teach?

Answer to the question no -3

a. Tamal’s grandmother is fine.

b. Andy has introduced Ms. Smith to Tamal.

c. Tamal thanked Andy because he asked him (Tamal) how his grandmother was.

d. The new teacher is Ms. Smith.

e. Ms. Smith teaches English.

4. Write a short composition in five sentences on ‘Your Class Teacher’.

Answer to the question no -4

Our Class Teacher

Mr Abdul Halim is our class teacher. He is an excellent English teacher. He teaches us nicely. He was born in a village named Bajnabo of Shibpur. He is like a British.

শিক্ষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা