ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Article

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের অনুশীলনীতে সঠিক Article বসাও এবং পরে উত্তর মিলিয়ে নাও।

Exercise:

Fill in the gaps of the following text with appropriate articles. Put a cross for zero articles.

19. Money cannot buy (a) — happiness. Money is (b) — must for our life. But it is not necessary to bring our happiness. Happiness is absolutely (c) — psychological thing. It is (d) — name of (e) — feeling. It means contentment. He, who is satisfied with what he gets and contented with his life is really (f) — happy man.

Answer- 19: (a) ×; (b) a; (c) a; (d) the; (e) a; (f) a

20. Mr. Karim is an English (a) — teacher. He is (b) — M.A. in English. He serves in (c) — ideal institution. He tries to lead (d) — honest life. He is (e) — most favourite teacher (f) — to the students.

Answer- 20: (a) ×; (b) an; (c) an; (d) an; (e) the; (f) ×

21. Mobile phone is (a) — wonder of modern technology. It has created (b) — new era in modern civilization. It has brought (c) — world closer. We can send (d) — messages, play games, take snaps and even compose (e) — music through mobile phone. It has become (f) — part and parcel of our life.

Answer- 21: (a) a; (b) a; (c) the; (d) ×; (e) ×; (f)a

22. Ha-du-du is (a) — very popular game in Bangladesh. It is (b) — outdoor game. Ha-du-du requires (c) — small play ground. (d) — ground is divided into two equal (e) — parts. A line is drawn across (f) — middle of the field.

Answer- 22: (a) a; (b) an; (c) a; (d) The; (e) ×; (f) the

23. James Norman Hall was (a) — American writer. He wrote (b) — interesting story that took place between him and (c) — farmer. He rented (d) — one roomed house. It was away from (e) — town. He was doing (f) — interesting writing there.

Answer- 23: (a) an; (b) an; (c) a; (d) a; (e) the; (f) an

24. — objective of education is not only to pass the exam and get (b) — job but also to acquire knowledge and widen (c) — third eye. (d) — student should realize (e) — fact. Otherwise his education will be (f) — incomplete one.

Answer- 24: (a) The; (b) a; (c) the; (d) A; (e) the; (f) an

25. Bangladesh is (a) — land of rivers. She is in fact criss-crossed by (b) — numerous rivers. These rivers play (c) — important role in various sectors. Really they are very useful to (d) — overall development of the country. The rivers we have are full to (e) — brim in the rainy season. But in winter they take (j) — shabby look.

Answer- 25: (a) a; (b) ×; (c) an; (d) the; (e) the; (f) a

26. Energy is (a) — life blood, so to say of (b) — civilized society. The richer (c) — country in energy resources, (d) — greater is its progress and prosperity. Bangladesh is (e) — undeveloped country. The reason is that it has (f) — poor energy resource.

Answer-26: (a) a; (b) the; (c) the; (d) the; (e) an; (f) a

27. Electronic mail is (a) — modern method of instant delivery of letters without involvement of a postman. In this (b) — system of mailing, messages are sent with the help of a computer. In the electronic mail system, a letter or any other document is typed and edited on (c) — computer. It is then sent to (d) — addressee through a computer network in (e) — form of electronic signals. (f) — addressee may be anywhere in the world.

Answer-27: (a) a; (b) x; (c) a; (d) the; (e) the; (f) The.

28. In Bangladesh (a) — rural person who cultivates (b) — land is known as a farmer. In most cases, he is (c) — illiterate man. He learns farming from his ancestors. He goes out early in (d) — morning and works all day long. He produces food for (e) — others but his family often starves. (f) — majority of our farmers are landless.

Answer-28: (a) the; (b) the; (c) an; (d) the; (e) x; (f) The

29. The pied piper went to (a) — street. He took out (b) — pipe from his pocket. Then he began to play (c) — uncommon tune. (d) — rats from every house came out tumbling . (e) — piper moved along the streets. It is (f) — matter of wonder that the rats blindly followed him.

Answer-29: (a) the; (b) a; (c) an; (d) The; (e) The; (f) a

30. Jamil’s school wanted to introduce (a) — debating club. So, the teachers gave him (b) — responsibility of (c) — organizing the club. He was known as (d) — organizer. He tried to find out students who were interested in debating. He went to every class when (e) — teacher was not there and shouted. He found (f) — good number of students who were interested in debating.

Answer-30: (a) a; (b) the; (c) ×; (d) an; (e) the; (f) a

প্রভাষক

ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা