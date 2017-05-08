ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Article

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Exercise

Fill in the gaps of the following text with appropriate articles. Put a cross for zero articles.

4. Tamzid is a) — university student. He studies at b) — Jahangirnagar University. His best friend is Bijoy. Bijoy studies at Dhaka University. He is one of c) — talented students of d) — university. Every teacher loves him. Tamzid hails from e) — Jhenaidah whereas Bijoy is from Chuadanga. They are the live example of true friendship. Whenever one friend falls in danger, f) — other friend comes forward to help.

Answer- 4: a) a; b) ×; c) the; d) the; e) ×; f) the

5. a) — name of my father is Sheikh Khaled. He is b) — M.A. in English. He works for c) — private organization. He has been working there for last twelve years. His main job is to deal with the customers of d) — organization. He can speak e) — English fluently and so, he deals with the foreign customers. He is f) — honest and sincere to his work.

Answer-5: a) The; b) an; c) a; d) the; e) ×; f) ×

6. I am Nishi. I am a) — thirteen years old. I am in class eight. My father is b) — engineer. My mother is c) — teacher. I have one brother and one sister. They both go to d) — school. I have some friends in school and e) — neighbourhood. Of them, Soheli is my best friend. She f) — often comes to my house and plays with me.

Answer-6: a) ×; b) an; c) a; d) ×; e) ×; f) ×

7. My name is Shayaan. I live in Mymensingh. a) — name of my school is Baghmara Bidyaniketon School. I am in class eight. Our School starts at 11:15 a.m. and finishes at 4:30 p.m. I am at b) — day shift. There is also c) — morning shift in our school. I am studying Bangla, d) — English, Math, Social Science, General Science and Religious Studies. I go to e) — school on foot and return home by rickshaw. I like our school very much because f) — teachers are very friendly.

Answer- 7: a) The; b) the; c) a; d) ×; e) ×; f) the

8. My name is Anima Afrin. I live in a) — apartment in Dhaka. The name of my school is Shaheed Police Smriti School and College. I am in b) — class eight. I go to school by c) ¬— auto-rickshaw and return home by d) — school bus. The teachers of my school are very friendly and e) — honest. They always tell us to be sincere and dutiful. We have a big playground in f) — school campus. I like my school very much.

Answer-8: a) an; b) ×; c) ×; d) ×; e) ×; f) the

9. Mr. Ahmed Faruque is a) — honourable teacher in our school. He teaches us Bangla. He wakes up very early in b) — morning and comes to school at 7 c) — sharp. His integrity and truthfulness is well-known to all. Apart from his subject, he teaches us d) — morality, principles and ethics. I am proud to be e) — student of such f) — esteemed and honest person.

Answer-9: a) an; b) the; c) ×; d) ×; e) a; f) an

10. Sadek is a poor boy. He is a) — JSC candidate. Today is b) — last date of paying exam fee. But he does not have enough money. He goes to his uncle’s house at c) — eleventh hour. His uncle is d) — esteemed person. He is e) — ex-professor of a reputed college. He is always ready to help his f) — nephew.

Answer-10: a) a; b) the; c) the; d) an; e) an; f) ×

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

প্রভাষক

ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা