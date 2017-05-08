সব
English
শিক্ষা সংবাদ

জুনিয়র স্কুল সার্টিফিকেট পরীক্ষা ২০১৭

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস
প্রিন্ট সংস্করণ

 Article
প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Exercise
Fill in the gaps of the following text with appropriate articles. Put a cross for zero articles.
4. Tamzid is a) — university student. He studies at b) — Jahangirnagar University. His best friend is Bijoy. Bijoy studies at Dhaka University. He is one of c) — talented students of d) — university. Every teacher loves him. Tamzid hails from e) — Jhenaidah whereas Bijoy is from Chuadanga. They are the live example of true friendship. Whenever one friend falls in danger, f) — other friend comes forward to help.
Answer- 4: a) a; b) ×; c) the; d) the; e) ×; f) the
5. a) — name of my father is Sheikh Khaled. He is b) — M.A. in English. He works for c) — private organization. He has been working there for last twelve years. His main job is to deal with the customers of d) — organization. He can speak e) — English fluently and so, he deals with the foreign customers. He is f) — honest and sincere to his work.
Answer-5: a) The; b) an; c) a; d) the; e) ×; f) ×
6. I am Nishi. I am a) — thirteen years old. I am in class eight. My father is b) — engineer. My mother is c) — teacher. I have one brother and one sister. They both go to d) — school. I have some friends in school and e) — neighbourhood. Of them, Soheli is my best friend. She f) — often comes to my house and plays with me.
Answer-6: a) ×; b) an; c) a; d) ×; e) ×; f) ×
7. My name is Shayaan. I live in Mymensingh. a) — name of my school is Baghmara Bidyaniketon School. I am in class eight. Our School starts at 11:15 a.m. and finishes at 4:30 p.m. I am at b) — day shift. There is also c) — morning shift in our school. I am studying Bangla, d) — English, Math, Social Science, General Science and Religious Studies. I go to e) — school on foot and return home by rickshaw. I like our school very much because f) — teachers are very friendly.
Answer- 7: a) The; b) the; c) a; d) ×; e) ×; f) the
8. My name is Anima Afrin. I live in a) — apartment in Dhaka. The name of my school is Shaheed Police Smriti School and College. I am in b) — class eight. I go to school by c) ¬— auto-rickshaw and return home by d) — school bus. The teachers of my school are very friendly and e) — honest. They always tell us to be sincere and dutiful. We have a big playground in f) — school campus. I like my school very much.
Answer-8: a) an; b) ×; c) ×; d) ×; e) ×; f) the
9. Mr. Ahmed Faruque is a) — honourable teacher in our school. He teaches us Bangla. He wakes up very early in b) — morning and comes to school at 7 c) — sharp. His integrity and truthfulness is well-known to all. Apart from his subject, he teaches us d) — morality, principles and ethics. I am proud to be e) — student of such f) — esteemed and honest person.
Answer-9: a) an; b) the; c) ×; d) ×; e) a; f) an
10. Sadek is a poor boy. He is a) — JSC candidate. Today is b) — last date of paying exam fee. But he does not have enough money. He goes to his uncle’s house at c) — eleventh hour. His uncle is d) — esteemed person. He is e) — ex-professor of a reputed college. He is always ready to help his f) — nephew.
Answer-10: a) a; b) the; c) the; d) an; e) an; f) ×
 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
প্রভাষক
ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

আরও সংবাদ

বিষয়:

পড়াশোনা
default image

প্রাথমিক বিজ্ঞান

default image

বাংলা ২য় পত্র

default image

এসএসসির প্রস্তুতি: হিসাববিজ্ঞান

default image

গণিত

মন্তব্য

আপনার পরিচয় গোপন রাখতে
আমি নীতিমালা মেনে মন্তব্য করছি।
Show
1 2 3 4
 
আরও মন্তব্য

ইহাতে মন্তব্য প্রদান বন্ধ রয়েছে

default image

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Pronounপ্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্...
default image

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা সমাপনী পরীক্ষা ২০১৭ ইংরেজি

ইউনিট-২, লেসন-১ ও ২প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, গতকালের পর আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের...
default image

তুমি কি জানো?

* পৃথিবীর সব প্রাণী ও উদ্ভিদ প্রজাতির অর্ধেকই রয়েছে নিরক্ষীয় বনভূমি বা...
default image

এসএসসির প্রস্তুতি: হিসাববিজ্ঞান

 বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্নোত্তরপ্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ হিসাববিজ্ঞান বিষয় থেকে...
মোবাইল অ্যাপস ডাউনলোড করুন    

Prothom Alo is the highest circulated and most read newspaper in Bangladesh. The online portal of Prothom Alo is the most visited Bangladeshi and Bengali website in the world.
Privacy Policy

© স্বত্ব প্রথম আলো ১৯৯৮ - ২০১৭
সম্পাদক ও প্রকাশক: মতিউর রহমান
সিএ ভবন, ১০০ কাজী নজরুল ইসলাম অ্যাভেনিউ, কারওয়ান বাজার, ঢাকা ১২১৫
ফোন: ৮১৮০০৭৮-৮১, ফ্যাক্স: ৯১৩০৪৯৬, ইমেইল: info@prothom-alo.info