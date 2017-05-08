ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Pronoun

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs. Where necessary, rewrite the sentences so that all pronoun references are clear. 15=5

18.

The mountains, which appear to us so gigantic, are really, compared to the size of the earth, only small irregularities on the earth’s surface. They have been compared to the wrinkles on the rind of an orange. All mountains and hills are formed of hard rock, otherwise they would long ago have been leveled to flat plains. The great ranges were probably formed when the sub¬stance of the earth, which was once molten, was cooling; but their shape and size have been much modified during the ages by the action of water, frost and volcanic force. Ruskin has pointed out that they are of the greatest possible use to man in three ways in connection with air, water and earth. They have a great deal to do with keeping the air circulating, and renewing their purity. The snow-covered summits of high mountains make the air in contact with them very cold; and as cold air tends to sink.

Answer-18

The mountains, which appear to us so gigantic, are really, compared to the size of the earth, only small irregularities on the earth’s surface. The mountains have been compared to the wrinkles on the rind of an orange. All mountains and hills are formed of hard rock, otherwise all mountains and hills would long ago have been leveled to flat plains. The great ranges were probably formed when the sub¬stance of the earth, which was once molten, was cooling; but their shape and size have been much modified during the ages by the action of water, frost and volcanic force. Ruskin has pointed out that the mountains are of the greatest possible use to man in three ways in connection with air, water and earth. The mountains have a great deal to do with keeping the air circulating, and renewing its purity. The snow-covered summits of high mountains make the air in contact with them very cold; and as cold air tends to sink.

শিক্ষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা