ইউনিট-২, লেসন-১ ও ২

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, গতকালের পর আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ইউনিট-২, লেসন-১ ও ২ নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Read the following text and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Andy : Hello, Tamal! How are you?

Tamal : Hello, Andy! I’m fine, thanks. And you?

Andy : Fine, thanks. Listen. I’m going to the Book Fair.

Would you like to come?

Tamal : I’m sorry. I can’t right now. I have to take this medicine to my grandmother. But I can meer you in an hour.

Andy : OK. Great! I’ll see you at the Book Fair.

Tamal : Right. See you later. Bye!

Andy : See you!

1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.i. Tamal is — . a. fine b. sick c. ill d. unwellii. Tamal — Andy.a. thanks b. hates c. avoids d. neglectsiii. Andy is —

a. fine b. unwell c. sick d. illiv. Both Andy and Tamal are — .a. fine b. unwell c. sick d.illv. Andy is going to — .

a. fair b. ceremony c. book fair d. festivalvi. Tamal could not join Andy because he had to go — .

a. to school b. to library c. home d. to the fairvii. Tamal went home to drop some — .

a. thing b. drugs c. articles d. materials

viii. Andy and Tamal will meet at the — .

a. festival b. shop c. book fair d. in the market

ix. Andy and Tamal are — each other.a. unknown to b. known to

c. unfamiliar to d. unacquainted withx. Tamal — Andy’s proposal.

a. agreed to b. refused to c. neglected d. avoided

Answer to the question no-1

i. + a = fine ii. + a = thanksiii. + a = fine iv. + a = finev. + c = book fair vi + c= home

vii + b = drugs viii + c = book fair

ix + b = known to x + a = agreed to

2. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B.

Column A Column B

a. fine

b. listen

c. sorry

d. medicine

e. join i. to involve in any work

ii. feeling sadness

iii. drug

iv. to give attention to someone or something

v. to hear

vi. beautiful

vii. to work in a school

Answer to the question no-2

a. fine- vi. beautiful

b. listen- v. to hear

c. sorry- ii. feeling sadness

d. medicine- iii. drug

e. join- i. to involve in any work

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. Where is Andy going?

b. Why will not Tamal be able to go with Andy?

c. Who needs medicine?

d. Why will Tamal have to go home?

e. When can Tamal join Andy?

Answer to the question no-3

a. Andy is going to the Book Fair.

b. Tamal will not be able to go with Andy because he has to go home to drop some medicines.

c. Tamal’s grandmother needs medicines.

d. Tamal will have to go home to drop some medicines.

e. Tamal can join Andy after an hour.

4. Write a short composition in five sentences on ‘Your Visit to a Book Fair’.

Answer to the question no-4

My Visit to a Book Fair

I went to Bangla Academy Book Fair yesterday. I went there with my parents. I bought some books. My father bought a magazine. My mother bought a book on religion.

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা