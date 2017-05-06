ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Article

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Article-এর ব্যবহার

3. কোনো Noun-এর পূর্বে Possessive adjective (my, our, their, your, his, her, its, Ratul’s, Shahed’s, Fardin’s) থাকলে এদের পূর্বে বা পরে কোথাও Article বসে না। যেমন:

This is my x book.

The book is x his.

This is Tofayel’s x book.

4. Demonstrative pronoun [this, that, these, those, such]-এর পূর্বে বা পরে যেদিকেই খালি ঘর থাকুক কেন, article বসে না। কারণ, এগুলোই article-এর কাজ করে। যেমন:

Give me that x pen, please.

Promit presented Sami this x mobile.

5. কোনো Noun-এর পূর্বে Adjective থাকলে Article-টি Adjective-এর পূর্বে বসে। যদি Adjective পরে বসে এবং Noun-এর পূর্বে আবার খালি ঘর থাকে, তবে ওই খালি ঘরে Article বসে না। যেমন:

He is an honest man.

He has x amiable x character.

6. Uncountable Noun বা Abstract Noun-এর পূর্বে Article বসে না। তবে নির্দিষ্ট করে বোঝালে বা Sentence-এ Noun-টি দ্বিতীয়বার ব্যবহূত হলে এর পূর্বে The বসে।

We drink water to quench our x thirst.

The water of the Padma is still pure.

There was a little water in the jar but the water was at bottom of the jar.

7. ভাষার নামের পূর্বে Article বসে না, কিন্তু ভাষার নামের পরে Language শব্দটি উল্লেখ থাকলে এর পূর্বে The বসে। যেমন:

He speaks x English like the English.

We use x Bangla as our mother language.

The Bangla language is now familiar all over the world.

8. খেলার নামের পূর্বে Article বসে না। যেমন:

We play x football.

x Cricket is my favourite game.

9. রোগের নামের পূর্বে Article বসে না। যেমন:

He died of x cholera. He is suffering from x headache.

10. দিন বা মাসের নামের পূর্বে Article বসে না। যেমন:

He was born on x last Friday in x December.

11. মানবজাতি বোঝাতে Man/woman-এর পূর্বে Article বসে না। যেমন:

x Man is mortal.

12. কোনো দেশ বা স্থানের নামের পূর্বে Article বসে না। তবে ভৌগোলিকভাবে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ স্থানের নামের পূর্বে The বসে। যেমন:

We live in x Bangladesh.

The U.S.A. is the most powerful country in the world.

Tasnima Akter has been studying in the U.K. since 2012.

The K. S. A. is called the land of pilgrimage.

The head quarter of Asian Development Bank is in the Philippines.

Bryan Lara was born in the West Indies.

13. Bed, mosque, church, hospital, prison, school, college, university, court ইত্যাদি স্থানগুলো যদি সাধারণ অর্থে ব্যবহূত হয়, তবে এগুলোর পূর্বে Article বসে না। কিন্তু বিশেষ অর্থে এগুলোর পূর্বে The বসে। যেমন: He goes to x bed at 11 pm.

Ariful Abed went to x hospital to look after a patient, who has nobody to look after.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

প্রভাষক

ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা