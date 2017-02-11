ইউনিট-১, লেসন- ৪ ও ৫

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, গতকালের পর আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ইউনিট-১, লেসন-৪ ও ৫ নিয়ে আলোচনা করবো।

Read the text and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

2. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.

Column A Column B

a) Club (i) to perform something

b) Practice (ii) happening now and then

c) Often (iii) a group or association of people

d) Listen (iv) to do something repeatedly

e) Foreigner (v) native

(vi) a person from another country

(vii) to hear with concentration

Answer to the question no-2

a) Club ----- (iii) a group or association of people

b) Practice ----- (iv) to do something repeatedly

c) Often ----- (ii) happening now and then

d) Listen ----- (vii) to hear with concentration

e) Foreigner ----- (vi) a person from another country

3. Answer the following questions.

a) What is the relationship between Tamal and Sima?

b) Where do they come?

c) Write three sentences explaining how we can practice speaking English.

d) Where are Sima and Tamal?

e) Why do they go there?

f) Who is the new person here?

g) What is he reading?

h) Where did Tamal meet the new person?

i) Why does Sima want to meet the new person?

j) How is the new person?

Answer to the question no-3

a) Tamal and Sima are friends.

b) They come to the Town Hall Language Club.

c) We can practice speaking English by listening to CD. We can also watch English movies. Besides, we can practice speaking English with our friends and others.

d) They are in the Town Hall Language Club.

e) They go there to practice speaking English.

f) The new person here is Andy Smith.

g) He is reading a book about Bangladesh.

h) Tamal met him at the bookshop.

i) She wants to practice speaking English with him.

j) The new person is a young man.

4. Write a short composition in five sentences on ‘How do you spend your Leisure Time’.

Answer to the question no-4

How I Spend My Leisure Time

I am fond of reading books. I also like to catch fish. There is a pond near my home. My grandfather dug it. I go to the pond and catch fish with fishing rod and hook.

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা