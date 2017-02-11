ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Article

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

The-এর ব্যবহার

3. কোনো জাতি বা সম্প্রদায়ের নামের আগে The বসে। যেমন:

The English are a brave nation.

The Muslims are pious. The Pathans live in Pakistan.

4. Morning, noon, afternoon, night, evening, প্রভৃতি Noun-এর আগে in বসলে এসব শব্দের আগে The বসে কিন্তু এদের আগে at বসলে The বসে না। যেমন:

The birds start singing in the morning.

Dr. Romana Afroz visited us in the evening.

We sleep at night

5. Majority, minority, people, public, police, first, second, third ইত্যাদি শব্দ sentence-এর শুরুতে বসলে এদের আগে The বসে। যেমন: The majority of the young supported the demand.

Shabid is the first boy in class eight.

6. কোনো তুলনা করা হলে যার সঙ্গে তুলনা করা হয়, তার আগে The বসে। যেমন: Nazrul Islam is the Byron of Bangladesh.

7. দুইয়ের মধ্যে তুলনা বোঝাতে comparative degree-এর ক্ষেত্রে adjective-এর আগে The বসে। যেমন:

Mamun is the more intelligent of the two brothers.

Rifa is the more beautiful of the two sisters.

8. ধর্মগ্রন্থ ও পত্রিকার নামের আগে The বসে। যেমন:

I read the daily Prothom Alo everyday.

Mr. Shaheen M. Kabir reads the Daily Star everyday.

The Bangladesh Observer is an English daily.

My mother recites the holy Quran everyday.

The Bible is a holy book to the Christians.

The Gita is read by the Hindus.

The Tripithak is the holy book to the Buddist.

9. বিখ্যাত গ্রন্থ (The Agnibina, The Mother, The Gitanjoli), ট্রেন (The Mahanagar, The Turna Nisita, The Kalka) জাহাজ (The Bangabandhu, The Titanic, The Carpanthia), মহাকাশযান (The Apollo-11), বিখ্যাত অট্টালিকা (The Taj Mahal,), নদী (The Padma, The Meghna, The Jamuna), সাগর, মহাসাগর (The Atlantic, The Pacific), উপসাগর (The Bay of Bengal), পর্বতমালা (The Himalayas), দ্বীপপুঞ্জ (The Hawaii), মরুভূমি (The Shahara), ঋতু (The Autumn, The Summer, এ ক্ষেত্রে অবশ্য The ব্যবহার না করলেও হবে), দিক (The East, The west), তারিখ (যদি শেষে ‘th/st/nd/rd’ থাকে) the 10th December ইত্যাদি নামের আগে The বসে।

10. বংশ বা পরিবারের পরিচয়জ্ঞাপক নামের আগে The বসে। যেমন:

The Khans of India are dominating the Indian film industry.

11. Adjective-এর Superlative degree-এর আগে The বসে। যেমন:

Rofiussan was the best student in the department of English.

She is the most beautiful girl I have ever seen.

12. সাধারণত Adjective এর comparative degree-এর আগে The বসে না, কিন্তু যত-তত Comparative degree বোঝাতে এর আগে The বসে। যেমন:

Rima is more beautiful than Lina.

Tasnima Akter was more intelligent than Sadia Nasreen.

The more you read, the more you learn.

The sooner, the better.

প্রভাষক

ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা