ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Pronoun

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs. Where necessary, rewrite the sentences so that all pronoun references are clear. 1┤5=5

15

Another huge problem is that the sea levels are rising worldwide. Also the expansion of ocean water is caused by warmer ocean temperatures. Mountain glaciers and small ice caps are melting as well as Greenland’s Ice Sheet and the Antarctic Ice Sheet. The temperature is rising which means that ice is melting faster and faster. However, it are not the only problems. Another issue is the greenhouse gasses. They are gasses which trap heat in the atmosphere. Some greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide occur naturally by natural processes and another are created and emitted solely through human activities. For example carbon dioxide is entering the atmosphere because of human activities like burning of fossil fuels (oil, natural gas, and coal). All vehicles exhale too much damaging substances. They have been trying to reduce it but the problem is still topical and I think they have to do something like ride a bike not a car to work or school, we should take the shortest route possible, and plan our drive so that we will not backtrack or travel out of our way.

Answer-15

Another huge problem is that the sea levels are rising worldwide. Also the expansion of ocean water is caused by warmer ocean temperatures. Mountain glaciers and small ice caps are melting as well as Greenland’s Ice Sheet and the Antarctic Ice Sheet. The temperature is rising which means that ice is melting faster and faster. However, these are not the only problems. Another issue is the greenhouse gasses. They are gasses which trap heat in the atmosphere. Some greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide occur naturally by natural processes and others are created and emitted solely through human activities. For example carbon dioxide is entering the atmosphere because of human activities like burning of fossil fuels (oil, natural gas, and coal). All vehicles exhale too much damaging substances. People have been trying to reduce them but the problem is still topical and I think we have to do something like ride a bike not a car to work or school, we should take the shortest route possible, and plan our drive so that we will not backtrack or travel out of our way.

সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা