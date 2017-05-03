ইউনিট-১, লেসন- ৪ ও ৫
প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ইউনিট-১, লেসন-৪ ও ৫ নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।
Read the text and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4 :
Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to club to practice speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English, or speak English with friends. Today there is a new person in the club. He is a young man. He is reading a book about Bangladesh.
Sima : Look, Tamal! Who’s the gentleman? Do you know him?
Tamal : Yes. That’s Andy Smith. He’s working with an NGO here. I met him yesterday at the bookshop.
Sima : May be we can practice our English with him.
Tamal : Good idea. I’ll introduce you to him. Come with me.
1. Write only the answer on the answer paper.
i. Tamal and Sima are ╛ .
a) cousins
b) friends
c) classmates
d) none
ii. They practice speaking ╛ .
a) French
b) Greek
c) English
d) Japanese
iii. Where are Tamal and Sima?
a) In the Young Star Language Club
b) In the British Council Language Club
c) In the Town Hall Language Club
d) In the Village Hall Language Club
iv. What do they watch?
a) TV b) DVD
c) Computer d) CD
v. They practice speaking English
with ╛.
a) brothers
b) sisters
c) parents
d) friends
vi. Whom do they see?
a) An old man
b) A little boy
c) A foreigner
d) A teacher
vii. What is the name of the club?
a) Hall club
b) Falcon club
c) Town Hall Language Club
d) Modern Language club
viii. Who knows the gentleman?
a) Tamal b) Sima
c) Both of them
d) None of them
ix. Andy Smith works with ╛.
a) a Private Company
b) a Public Company
c) an NGO
d) a School
x. Tamal met Andy Smith yesterday ╛.
a) at a club
b) at a book store
c) at a shop
d) at a school.
Answer to the question no 1.
(i) b) friends; (ii) c) English;
(iii) c) In the Town Hall Language Club; (iv) b) DVD; (v) d) friends;
(vi) c) A foreigner;
(vii) c) Town Hall Language Club; (viii) a) Tamal; (ix) c) an NGO;
(x) b) at a book store.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
