ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Article

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Indefinite Article-এর ব্যবহার:

18. Many ও such-এর পরে singular common noun ব্যবহূত হলে এর আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:

Many a man was present in the meeting.

19. Mr. Mrs. Miss-এর আগে a বসে। যেমন:

A Mr. Biswas called at my office.

A Mrs. Shaheen Akter presented him the blue diary.

20. What দ্বারা Exclamatory sentence শুরু হলে what পরে an /an বসে। যেমন: What a nice bird it is!

What an awful remark!

21. কতগুলো Phrase-এর আগে স্বাভাবিক গঠনগতভাবেই a/an বসে। যেমন: I have a headache.

He had a bad cold.

I am in a hurry.

22. Singular Common Noun-এর আগে quite, many, rather , but, more, not, how, as, such ইত্যাদি ব্যবহূত হলে ওই singular Common Nounটির আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:

Not a person was present there.

I have never seen such a tall figure.

A /An-এর ব্যবহার:

1. সাধারণত খাবারের (meals) আগে A/An বসে না। তবে খাবারের আগে adjective থাকলে a/an বসে। যেমন:

Incorrect: Usually we have a breakfast at 7 am.

Correct: Usually we have breakfast at 7 am.

2. Plural noun-এর আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:

Gardenias are beautiful and flagrant.

Horses are strong animal.

3. Generally uncountable হিসেবে গণ্য advice, information, news, baggage, luggage ইত্যাদির আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:

Mr. Mashrur Shahid Hossain always gives good advice.

The RAB can collect correct information.

4. Water, milk, oil, ink, hydrogen, tea, paper ইত্যাদির আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন: Paper is made of wood.

তবে Uncountable Noun-এর সঙ্গে measure words যোগ করা হলে তাদের আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:

Give me a glass of water, please.

5. Abstract-এর আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:

Kindness is great virtue.

The-এর ব্যবহার:

1. একটি passage-এ কোনো শব্দ দ্বিতীয়বার ব্যবহূত হলে প্রথমবার ছাড়া পরবর্তী প্রতিবারের আগে The বসে। তবে নির্দিষ্ট করে বোঝানোর জন্য প্রথমবারেও The বসতে পারে। যেমন:

I have a shirt. I have bought the shirt from Jhenaidah.

The shirt is navy blue in colour.

2. পৃথিবীতে একটিই আছে এমন জিনিসের নামের আগে The বসে। যেমন: The moon shines at night.

The sun sets in the west.

The earth moves round the sun.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

প্রভাষক

ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা