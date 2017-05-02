সব
শিক্ষা সংবাদ

জুনিয়র স্কুল সার্টিফিকেট পরীক্ষা ২০১৭

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস
প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Indefinite Article-এর ব্যবহার:
18. Many ও such-এর পরে singular common noun ব্যবহূত হলে এর আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Many a man was present in the meeting.
19. Mr. Mrs. Miss-এর আগে a বসে। যেমন:
A Mr. Biswas called at my office.
A Mrs. Shaheen Akter presented him the blue diary.
20. What দ্বারা Exclamatory sentence শুরু হলে what পরে an /an বসে। যেমন: What a nice bird it is!
What an awful remark!
21. কতগুলো Phrase-এর আগে স্বাভাবিক গঠনগতভাবেই a/an বসে। যেমন: I have a headache.
He had a bad cold.
I am in a hurry.
22. Singular Common Noun-এর আগে quite, many, rather , but, more, not, how, as, such ইত্যাদি ব্যবহূত হলে ওই singular Common Nounটির আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Not a person was present there.
I have never seen such a tall figure.

A /An-এর ব্যবহার:
1. সাধারণত খাবারের (meals) আগে A/An বসে না। তবে খাবারের আগে adjective থাকলে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Incorrect: Usually we have a breakfast at 7 am.
Correct: Usually we have breakfast at 7 am.
2. Plural noun-এর আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:
Gardenias are beautiful and flagrant.
Horses are strong animal.
3. Generally uncountable হিসেবে গণ্য advice, information, news, baggage, luggage ইত্যাদির আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:
Mr. Mashrur Shahid Hossain always gives good advice.
The RAB can collect correct information.
4. Water, milk, oil, ink, hydrogen, tea, paper ইত্যাদির আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন: Paper is made of wood.
তবে Uncountable Noun-এর সঙ্গে measure words যোগ করা হলে তাদের আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Give me a glass of water, please.
5. Abstract-এর আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:
Kindness is great virtue.

The-এর ব্যবহার:
1. একটি passage-এ কোনো শব্দ দ্বিতীয়বার ব্যবহূত হলে প্রথমবার ছাড়া পরবর্তী প্রতিবারের আগে The বসে। তবে নির্দিষ্ট করে বোঝানোর জন্য প্রথমবারেও The বসতে পারে। যেমন:
I have a shirt. I have bought the shirt from Jhenaidah.
The shirt is navy blue in colour.
2. পৃথিবীতে একটিই আছে এমন জিনিসের নামের আগে The বসে। যেমন: The moon shines at night.
The sun sets in the west.
The earth moves round the sun.
প্রভাষক
ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

