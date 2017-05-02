ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Article
প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।
Indefinite Article-এর ব্যবহার:
18. Many ও such-এর পরে singular common noun ব্যবহূত হলে এর আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Many a man was present in the meeting.
19. Mr. Mrs. Miss-এর আগে a বসে। যেমন:
A Mr. Biswas called at my office.
A Mrs. Shaheen Akter presented him the blue diary.
20. What দ্বারা Exclamatory sentence শুরু হলে what পরে an /an বসে। যেমন: What a nice bird it is!
What an awful remark!
21. কতগুলো Phrase-এর আগে স্বাভাবিক গঠনগতভাবেই a/an বসে। যেমন: I have a headache.
He had a bad cold.
I am in a hurry.
22. Singular Common Noun-এর আগে quite, many, rather , but, more, not, how, as, such ইত্যাদি ব্যবহূত হলে ওই singular Common Nounটির আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Not a person was present there.
I have never seen such a tall figure.
A /An-এর ব্যবহার:
1. সাধারণত খাবারের (meals) আগে A/An বসে না। তবে খাবারের আগে adjective থাকলে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Incorrect: Usually we have a breakfast at 7 am.
Correct: Usually we have breakfast at 7 am.
2. Plural noun-এর আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:
Gardenias are beautiful and flagrant.
Horses are strong animal.
3. Generally uncountable হিসেবে গণ্য advice, information, news, baggage, luggage ইত্যাদির আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:
Mr. Mashrur Shahid Hossain always gives good advice.
The RAB can collect correct information.
4. Water, milk, oil, ink, hydrogen, tea, paper ইত্যাদির আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন: Paper is made of wood.
তবে Uncountable Noun-এর সঙ্গে measure words যোগ করা হলে তাদের আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Give me a glass of water, please.
5. Abstract-এর আগে a/an বসে না। যেমন:
Kindness is great virtue.
The-এর ব্যবহার:
1. একটি passage-এ কোনো শব্দ দ্বিতীয়বার ব্যবহূত হলে প্রথমবার ছাড়া পরবর্তী প্রতিবারের আগে The বসে। তবে নির্দিষ্ট করে বোঝানোর জন্য প্রথমবারেও The বসতে পারে। যেমন:
I have a shirt. I have bought the shirt from Jhenaidah.
The shirt is navy blue in colour.
2. পৃথিবীতে একটিই আছে এমন জিনিসের নামের আগে The বসে। যেমন: The moon shines at night.
The sun sets in the west.
The earth moves round the sun.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
প্রভাষক
ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
মন্তব্য
ইহাতে মন্তব্য প্রদান বন্ধ রয়েছে