ইউনিট-১, লেসন-১

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ থেকে ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের লেসন শুরু হলো। আজ ইউনিট-১, লেসন-১ নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

2. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B.

Column A Column B

a. introduce i. to stay at any place

b. really ii. a period of travelling

c. live iii. to be familiar with a person or a thing

d. journey iv. to enjoy something

e. fun v. a period of sleeping

vi. to happen something actually

vii. to eat something

Answer-2: a. introduce — iii. to be familiar with a person or a thing

b. really — vi. to happen something actually

c. live — i. to stay at any place

d. journey — ii. a period of travelling

e. fun — iv. to enjoy something

3. Answer the following questions.

a. Who is introducing herself?

b. Where are Sima and Jessica talking?

c. Where is Jessica going?

d. Where is Sima going?

e. Where does Sima live?

Answer-3: a. Sima is introducing herself.

b. They are talking at railway station.

c. Jessica is going to Chittagong.

d. Sima is going to Sylhet.

e. Sima lives in Sylhet.

4. Write a short composition about ‘Your Visit to Dhaka’. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling].

a. When did you go to Dhaka?

b. With whom did you go there?

c. How did you go there?

d. Did you meet anyone there?

e. What did you see in Dhaka?

Answer-4: Last year I went to Dhaka with my father. We went there by train from Narsingdi. We were waiting for train at Narsingdi Railway Junction. I met a girl named Jessica who lives in Dhaka. Jessica took us to different places of Dhaka. We saw all the important spots of Dhaka. Jessica became a very good friend.

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা