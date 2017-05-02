Article

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Indefinite Article-এর ব্যবহার

6. কোনো word-এর প্রথম অক্ষর h হলে এবং তার উচ্চারণ ‘অ’-এর মতো হলে তার আগে an বসে। যেমন:

Mr. Mashiur Rahman is an honest man.

He is an heir.

7. যখন কোনো ব্যক্তি, বস্তু, স্থান, প্রাণী, গাছ ইত্যাদি প্রথমবার উল্লে¬খ করা হয়, তার আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:

He went for an interview at the law firm this morning.

We phoned for a taxi to take us to the Shahjalal International Airport.

8. শুধু যেসব Noun গণনা করা যায়, তাদের আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:

Her mother presented her a blue skirt on her birthday.

Mehenaj has a diary like Anna.

9. যেসব Noun গণনা করা যায় না, তাদের আগেও a/an বসে। যদি গঠনটি এরূপ হয় (a) a/an + countable noun + of + uncountable noun। যেমন:

The drivers found a pot of gold in the sunken merchant ship.

(b) a/an + uncountable noun used as adjective + countable noun. যেমন:

Her dad gave her a gold bracelet on her birthday.

10. কোনো তুলনা করা হলে যার সঙ্গে তুলনা করা হয়, তার আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:

Mohammad Nashid is a Nelson Mendela in the Maldives.

You are a Nazrul I see!

11. কখনো কখনো preposition অর্থে a ব্যবহূত হয়। তখন সেই a-কে Disguised Preposition বলে। যেমন:

The king went a (on) hunting.

12. কোনো তুলনা বোঝাতে Abstract Noun যখন Common Noun হিসেবে ব্যবহূত হয়, তখন এদের আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:

She is a beauty.

13. Exclamation বোঝাতে what ও such-এর পর a/an বসে। যেমন:

What a cute baby it is!

I have not seen such a long queue!

14. কোনো এক কালে কোথাও একটি/একজন ছিল/আছে এর a আগে বসে। একে generalizing ‘a’ বলে। যেমন:

There lived a king in a village.

There are five components in a computer.

15. সংক্ষিপ্ত শব্দ বা শব্দের প্রথম অক্ষরটির উচ্চারণ শুরুতে vowel-এর মতো হলে তাদের আগে an বসে। কিন্তু অক্ষরটির উচ্চারণ শুরুতে consonant-এর মতো হলে তাদের আগে a বসে। যেমন:

My friend, Palash Biswas, is an MBBS. Mr. Atiar Rahman is a BA.

Mr. Kamrul Islam is an SP.

16. Number বা সংখ্যা থাকলে উচ্চারণ অনুযায়ী a/an বসাতে হবে। যেমন:

There was an 8 course meal after the wedding.

17. Plural Noun-এর আগে few, little, good many, lot of, great many, good deal ইত্যাদি ব্যবহূত হলে তাদের আগে a বসে। যেমন:

He earns a lot of money.

There is a little water in the pond.

There are a few pomegranates on the table.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা