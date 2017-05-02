সব
English
শিক্ষা সংবাদ

জুনিয়র স্কুল সার্টিফিকেট পরীক্ষা ২০১৭

ইংরেজি

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস
প্রিন্ট সংস্করণ

Article

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের Article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Indefinite Article-এর ব্যবহার
6. কোনো word-এর প্রথম অক্ষর h হলে এবং তার উচ্চারণ ‘অ’-এর মতো হলে তার আগে an বসে। যেমন:

Mr. Mashiur Rahman is an honest man.
He is an heir.

7. যখন কোনো ব্যক্তি, বস্তু, স্থান, প্রাণী, গাছ ইত্যাদি প্রথমবার উল্লে¬খ করা হয়, তার আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
He went for an interview at the law firm this morning.
We phoned for a taxi to take us to the Shahjalal International Airport.
8. শুধু যেসব Noun গণনা করা যায়, তাদের আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Her mother presented her a blue skirt on her birthday.
Mehenaj has a diary like Anna.

9. যেসব Noun গণনা করা যায় না, তাদের আগেও a/an বসে। যদি গঠনটি এরূপ হয় (a) a/an + countable noun + of + uncountable noun। যেমন:

The drivers found a pot of gold in the sunken merchant ship.
(b) a/an + uncountable noun used as adjective + countable noun. যেমন:
Her dad gave her a gold bracelet on her birthday.
10. কোনো তুলনা করা হলে যার সঙ্গে তুলনা করা হয়, তার আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
Mohammad Nashid is a Nelson Mendela in the Maldives.
You are a Nazrul I see!
11. কখনো কখনো preposition অর্থে a ব্যবহূত হয়। তখন সেই a-কে Disguised Preposition বলে। যেমন:
The king went a (on) hunting.
12. কোনো তুলনা বোঝাতে Abstract Noun যখন Common Noun হিসেবে ব্যবহূত হয়, তখন এদের আগে a/an বসে। যেমন:
She is a beauty.
13. Exclamation বোঝাতে what ও such-এর পর a/an বসে। যেমন:
What a cute baby it is!
I have not seen such a long queue!
14. কোনো এক কালে কোথাও একটি/একজন ছিল/আছে এর a আগে বসে। একে generalizing ‘a’ বলে। যেমন:
There lived a king in a village.
There are five components in a computer.
15. সংক্ষিপ্ত শব্দ বা শব্দের প্রথম অক্ষরটির উচ্চারণ শুরুতে vowel-এর মতো হলে তাদের আগে an বসে। কিন্তু অক্ষরটির উচ্চারণ শুরুতে consonant-এর মতো হলে তাদের আগে a বসে। যেমন:
My friend, Palash Biswas, is an MBBS. Mr. Atiar Rahman is a BA.
Mr. Kamrul Islam is an SP.
16. Number বা সংখ্যা থাকলে উচ্চারণ অনুযায়ী a/an বসাতে হবে। যেমন:
There was an 8 course meal after the wedding.
17. Plural Noun-এর আগে few, little, good many, lot of, great many, good deal ইত্যাদি ব্যবহূত হলে তাদের আগে a বসে। যেমন:
He earns a lot of money.
There is a little water in the pond.
There are a few pomegranates on the table.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

আরও সংবাদ

বিষয়:

পড়াশোনা
default image

বাংলা

default image

গণিত

default image

প্রাথমিক বিজ্ঞান

default image

সমাজবিজ্ঞান ১ম পত্র

মন্তব্য

আপনার পরিচয় গোপন রাখতে
আমি নীতিমালা মেনে মন্তব্য করছি।
Show
1 2 3 4
 
আরও মন্তব্য

ইহাতে মন্তব্য প্রদান বন্ধ রয়েছে

default image

ইংরেজি

ইউনিট-১, লেসন-১ প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ থেকে ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের...
default image

তুমি কি জানো?

* পানির সবচেয়ে বড় উত্স সাগর ও মহাসাগর* পৃথিবীতে যত পানি আছে তার শতকরা ৯০...
default image

এসএসসি পরীক্ষা: বিশেষ মডেল টেস্ট-২ বাংলা ২য় পত্র

মান-৩০ সময়-৩০ মিনিটমুহাম্মদ শামীমসহকারী শিক্ষক, বিএসএনএম স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ,...
default image

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Pronoun প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্...
মোবাইল অ্যাপস ডাউনলোড করুন    

Prothom Alo is the highest circulated and most read newspaper in Bangladesh. The online portal of Prothom Alo is the most visited Bangladeshi and Bengali website in the world.
Privacy Policy

© স্বত্ব প্রথম আলো ১৯৯৮ - ২০১৭
সম্পাদক ও প্রকাশক: মতিউর রহমান
সিএ ভবন, ১০০ কাজী নজরুল ইসলাম অ্যাভেনিউ, কারওয়ান বাজার, ঢাকা ১২১৫
ফোন: ৮১৮০০৭৮-৮১, ফ্যাক্স: ৯১৩০৪৯৬, ইমেইল: info@prothom-alo.info