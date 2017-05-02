ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Pronoun

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs. Where necessary, rewrite the sentences so that all pronoun references are clear. 1┤5=5

Birds of the same kind are often seen to flock and fly together. Those of the same kind only flock together. A swallow would not be seen to join a goose and vice versa. Some special kinds of birds which cross the seas in search of warm regions go in flocks. This is because a bird can be comfortable only in flock of their kind. This is the case in human beings also. Those with similar tastes and interests often form groups and associate with each other. They might not be feeling comfortable in a different sort of company. In order to form a lasting friendship, people must have tastes and outlooks which he share in common. A persons character can be assessed by the company they keeps. If he moves in a circle of drunkards, he will most probably be a rogue. If she moves among a circle of refined men, his civility is also likely to be enhanced. Likewise bad company can spoil his character to the utmost if he moves among them.

Answer-13

Birds of the same kind are often seen to flock and fly together. Those of the same kind only flock together. A swallow would not be seen to join a goose and vice versa. Some special kinds of birds which cross the seas in search of warm regions go in flocks. This is because a bird can be comfortable only in flock of its kind. This is the case in human beings also. Those with similar tastes and interests often form groups and associate with one another. They might not be feeling comfortable in a different sort of company. In order to form a lasting friendship, people must have tastes and outlooks which they share in common. A persons character can be assessed by the company he keeps. If he moves in a circle of drunkards, he will most probably be a rogue. If he moves among a circle of refined men, his civility is also likely to be enhanced. Likewise bad company can spoil his character to the utmost if he moves among them.

সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা