এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি: ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

*Unseen comprehension

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র বিষয় থেকে Unseen comprehension চর্চা করব এবং পরে উত্তর মিলিয়ে নেব।

Read the text and answer the questions following it [ 1 - 3 ].

Electronic mail is popularly known as ‘e-mail’, is the communication of textual message via electronic means. Although telex communication is also electronic in nature, there are differences between a telex and e-mail. While telex communication is terminal-to-terminal, electronic mail communication is user-to-user via the computer. In telex, message destined to a number of users are sent to the same terminal from where it is distributed in a printed form by an operator. On the other hand, e-mail is delivered to individual electronic mail boxes based in computers.

In order to operate an e-mail system we need a personal computer, a modem and a telephone connection. An important advantage of e-mail is its ability to reduce the consumption of paper in the office. Internal memos and reports can be exchanged electronically without using paper. Being a computer-based messaging system, files prepared on computers can instantly be copied and easily exchanged as e-mail. This facility has the potential of improving office efficiency considerably. Being a person-to-person communication, e-mail turns out to be a cheaper alternative to telephone conversation and eliminates the time spent in establishing phone calls. For a telephone conversation to materialize , both the caller and the called must be present simultaneously. Some studies indicate that as much as 70 percent of the business phone calls during business hours do not succeed in the first attempt due to unavailability of the party being called.

E-mail permits communication between two parties without the parties actually being present simultaneously . Privacy is ensured as the mail is delivered to individual’s mail box which can be accessed or opened received only by the intended recipient. E-mail has brought about a revolution in modern communication . Messages can be transmitted from one country to another within seconds. It is far cheaper than telephone calls. Trade and commerce has become greatly dependent on this speedy mode of communication. It has, however, not reached everyone, especially in developing countries like ours, as most people cannot afford to have a personal computer. But even here people have started using commercially operated e-mail facilities for important purposes.

1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.

A) Which of the following has the closest meaning of the word ‘consumption’ used in the passage?

a. Utility b. Usefulness c. Using up d. Make up

B) In e-mail communication, privacy is —.

a. introduced b. reduced c. ensured d. hindered

C) As used in paragraph 1, the phrase ‘textual’ means —.

a. concerned b. factual c. beyond text d. documentary

D) As used in paragraph 2, which is the best definition for ‘efficiency’?

a. The quality of doing something well with wasting of time or money.

b. The quality of doing something well with no waste of time or money.

c. The quality of doing something after the due time.

d. The quality of doing something well for money.

E) What does the expression ‘simultaneously’ mean?

a. At the same time b. At the different times

c. All alone d. At a lonely place

F) The word ‘materialize’ in line 16 refers —.

a. to reduce something to exist as expected or planned.

b. to take place or start to exist as expected or planned.

c. to increase something to exist as expected or planned.

d. to take place or start to exist in the world.

G) Why is it impossible to establish telephone call during business hours in the first attempt —.

a. Lack of response by the recipients

b. Unavailability of the recipients

c. Indifference to the recipients

d. Technical fault of the network

2. Answer the following questions.

a. Define e-mail according to the first paragraph of the passage.

b. From reading the passage, differentiate between e-mail and telex.

c. What, according to the passage, are the advantages of e-mail?

d. ‘E-mail has brought about a revolution in modern communication.’ Do you agree with the statement? Why?

e. Why is not e-mail available to all in the developing countries like Bangladesh?

3. Write a summary of the passage in no more than 80 to 90 words.

Answer

1. Multiple choices

A.+c) Using up B.+c) ensured C.+d) documentary D.+b) The quality of doing something well with no waste of time or money E.+a) At the same time F.+b) to take place or start to exist as expected or planned G.+b) Unavailability of the recipients.

2. Open-ended.

a) E-mail is the short form of electronic mail which is a mode of telecommunication. It is the communication of textual message via electronic means like computer, internet etc.

b) Telex communication is terminal to terminal but e-mail is user to user via computers. Telex message is delivered to a number of users but e-mail message is only to individual.

c) There are many advantages of e-mail. Such as

e-mail reduces the consumption of paper, ensures users’ privacy, facilities of quick and easy exchange of files etc. It also saves our valuable time.

d) Yes, I agree with the statement ‘E-mail has brought about a revolution in modern communication’. Because, using this system of communication messages can be transmitted from one country to another within seconds.

e) As most people cannot afford to have a personal computer, e-mail is not available t0 all in the developing countries like Bangladesh though people have started using commercially operated

e-mail facilities for important purposes.

3. Summary

E-mail is the communication of textual messages via electronic means. This communication is user-to-user via the computer. E-mail is delivered to individual electronic mail boxes based in computers. In order to operate an e-mail system we need a personal computer, a modem and telephone connection. Internal memos and reports can be exchanged electronically without using paper. Here files prepared on computers can be instantly copied and easily exchanged as e-mail. This facility has the potential of improving office efficiency considerably. E-mail has brought about a revolution in modern communication.

শিক্ষক

ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা