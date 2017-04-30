ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

বাংলাদেশ ও বিশ্বপরিচয়  হিসাববিজ্ঞান  বাংলা  মডেল টেস্টের উত্তর

গতকাল প্রকাশিত মডেল টেস্টের সঠিক উত্তর

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি: মডেল টেস্ট-১৮

Part-A

1. Filling in blanks with clues

a) increase b) the c) Over d) levels e) to f) rise/ increase g) lead h) of

i) which j) rise

2. Filling in blanks without clues

a) been b) in c) a d) thousands e) hoped f) by g) about/ nearly h) death

i) affected j) were

3. Make sentences using sentence parts

i) Turkish fighter jets bombed positions of Islamic State Jihadists inside Syria.

ii) The air raids against ISIS marked a dramatic hardening of Turkey's attitude towards the group.

iii) ISIS members were among almost 300 suspected extremists arrested in early morning raids.

iv) Kurdish militants were also detained in another attack.

v) The operations came after the first major cross-border clashes.

4. Right form of verbs

a) teaching b) makes c) inspiring d) treats e) praises f) done g) realize h) believes i) thinking j) sets

5. Change of speech

The merchant asked the youth where he was going. The youth respectfully replied that he had been going to see him. The merchant asked the youth why he (y) was going to see him (m). The youth replied that he (y) had been going to earn his bread by the labor of his hands. The merchant asked if he (y) really wanted work. the youth replied in the affirmative and said that he wanted work if he (m) had any. The merchant said that it was all right and told/ asked/ ordered him (y) to follow him (m) and carry a box from a shop to his house. The youth said that he (y) didn't see how he could do that.

6. Transformation of sentences

a) Meena had picked the mango but her mother gave the larger share of it to Raju.

b) This disappointed Meena very much.

c) Dividing the egg in to two. Mithu put half of it on Meena's plate.

d) When Raju came back, he was upset to see this.

e) He did not look so calm.

f) A girl is not less important than a boy.

g) Meena's grandma disagreed to this.

h) Didn't Meena's parents realize the importance of being a girl?

i) Taking much care of Meena was started by the whole family.

j) What a lucky girl Meena was!

7. Completing sentences

a) 1971 is the year when our liberation war took place.

b) Bangladesh gained her freedom after she had suffered untold troubles.

c) Many sacrificed their lives so that the nation could get independence.

d) We should pay tribute to those heroes who sacrificed their lives for the cause of our liberation.

e) Unless we work hard unitedly, we shall not be able to prosper as a nation.

8. Suffixes, Prefixes

a) wonderful b) invention c) unavoidable d) Truly e) daily f) hardly

g) communication h) largely i) improper j) particularly

9. Tag questions

a) Good afternoon. How are you? Quite fine. It's a long time since we met last, isn't it ?

b) Probably we met each other eight months ago, didn't we ?

c) Yes, I thought you could not but come to the fair, could you ?

d) You are right. What's that in your hand? It's Shanchita by Kazi Nazril Islam. You did not read the whole book, did you ?

e) No, I did not. I have bought it for further reading. Let's move and see other book stalls, shall we?

10. Connectors

a) But b) First of all/ Firstly c) Secondly d) Moreover/ Again e) That's why/ Therefore

11. Capitalization and punctuation

‘Help me out’! He called to the magician, ‘My dear boy’, the man replied. ‘You had better first give me the lamp and lighten your load.’ ‘It is not the lamp that weighs me down,’ answered Aladin. ‘But lend me a hand. As soon as I reach the ground, I will give it to you.’

Part-B

