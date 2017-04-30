ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Transformation of sentences

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Transformation of sentences নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Set-28

a) E-mail is a computer-based messaging system. (Complex)

b) It eliminates the time spent in establishing phone calls. (Interrogative)

c) It is cheaper than telephone calls. (Positive)

d) It takes only a few seconds to transmit a message from one country to another. (Negative)

e) But even here people use commercially operated e-mail facilities for important purposes (Passive).

Answer-28

a) E-mail is a messaging system which is computer-based. b) Doesn’t it eliminate the time spent in establishing phone calls? c) Telephone calls are not as cheap as it. d) It does not take more than a few seconds to transmit a message from one country to another. e) But even here commercially operated e-mail facilities are used by people for important purposes.

Set-29

a) Cox's Bazar sea-beach is the longest sea-beach in the world. (Complex)

b) It is one of the most beautiful sea-beaches in the world. (Positive)

c) It is called pleasure seekers paradise. (Active)

d) The visitors go there to enjoy natural beauties. (Compound)

e) Those who become tired may go to relax there. (Simple)

Answer-29

a) It is Cox's Bazar sea beach which is the longest sea-beach in the world. b) Very few sea-beaches in the world are as beautiful as it. c) People call it pleasure seeker's paradise. d) The visitors go there and enjoy the natural beauties. e) Tired people may go to relax there.

Set-30

a) Acquiring a language is more successful than learning. (Make it positive)

b) Teachers encourage the learners of a second language to practice the language. (Make it passive)

c) Students who wish to acquire proficiency in a language should practice the language. (Make it simple)

d) Communicative competence can be achieved in a short-time. (Make it interrogative without changing meaning)

e) A language learner must shake off reticence and he is sure to succeed in his effort. (Make it complex)

Answer-30

a) Learning is not as successful as acquiring a language.

b) The learners of a second language are encouraged by teachers to practice the language. c) Students wishing to acquire proficiency in a language should practice the language.

d) Can't communicative competence be achieved in a short-time?

e) A language learner is sure to succeed in his effort if he shakes off reticence.

সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা