ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Part-A (Grammar Test)-60 marks

1. Fill in the blanks with the words from the box. You may need to change the form of some of the words. You may need to use one word more than once. 0.5×10=5

over rise to the which degree

increase of lead levels water

As the temperature will (a) —, the ice cover on (b) — planet will start melting. (c) — the last century, sea (d) — have increased by 4 (e) — 8 inches. An additional (f) — in global temperature will (g) — to the complete melting (h) — the Greenland ice cap, (i) — will cause the sea level to (j) — by 5 to 6 meters.

2. Fill in the blanks with suitable words. 0.5×10=5

The world’s first malaria has (a) — recommended for use (b) — Africa, bringing scientists (c) — step closer to preventing (d) — of deaths each year. It is (e) — that the Mosquiriz Jab, developed (f) — Glaxomithkline and the Melinda Gates Foundation, will help stem (g) — half a million malaria (h) — every year. More than 198 million people in sub-Saharan's Africa were (i) — by the disease in 2013 alone and 80 percent of those that died (j) — children under five.

3. Make five sentences using parts of the sentences from each column of the table below. 0.5×10=5

Turkish fighter jets marked after the first major cross-border clashes.

The air raids against ISIS bombed in another attack.

ISIS members came positions of Islamic state Jihadists inside Syria.

Kurdish militants were also detained among almost 300 suspected extremists arrested in early morning raids.

The operations were a dramatic hardening of Turkey's attitude towards the group.

4. Complete the following text with right form of the verbs given in the box. 0.5×10=5

think do believe realize inspire

teach set praise make treat

An ideal teacher knows the art of (a) —. He is the master of his subject. He (b) — his lessons interesting. His method of teaching is convincing and (c) —. An ideal teacher (d) — his students like his own children. He (e) — the good work (f) — by them. If a student does some mistakes, he is not very harsh to him. He tactfully makes his student (g) — his mistake. An ideal teacher is never angry with his students. He (h) — in simple living and high (i) —. He never (j) — a wrong example before his students.

5. Change the narrative style of the following text. 5

‘Where are you going?’ said the merchant, ‘I was coming to see you, sir.’ ‘Why?’ ‘To earn my bread by the labour of my hands.’ ‘Do you really want work?’ said the merchant. ‘Yes, if you have any.’ ‘Ok, follow me and carry a box from a shop to my house.’ ‘I do not see how I can do that,’ said the youth.

6. Change the sentences according to directions given in brackets. 1×10=10

(a) Although Meena had picked the mango, her mother gave the larger share of it to Raju. (Make it compound)

(b) Meena was very disappointed at this. (Make it active)

(c) Mithu divided the egg into two and put half of it on Meena’s plate. (Make it simple)

(d) Coming back, Raju was upset to see this. (Make it complex)

(e) He looked very angry. (Make it negative)

(f) A girl is as important as a boy. (Make it comparative)

(g) Meena’s grandma did not agree to this. (Make it affirmative)

(h) Meena’s parents realized the importance of being a girl. (Make in interrogative)

(i) The whole family started taking much care of Meena. (Make it passive)

(j) Meena was a very lucky girl. (Make it exclamatory)

7. Complete the following sentences. 1×5=5

(a) 1971 is the year when —.

(b) Bangladesh gained her freedom after she —.

(c) Many sacrificed their lives so that —.

(d) We should pay tribute to those heroes who —.

(e) Unless we work hard unitedly —.

8. Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis. 0.5×10=5

Mobile phone is a (a) — (wonder) gift for us. It is a recent (b) — (invent) of modern science. It has become an (c) — (avoid) part of our life. (d) — (true) speaking mobile phone is now a part and parcel in our (e) — (day) life and affair. Now a days, there is (f) — (hard) any person who doesn’t use mobile phone for essential (g) — (communicate). Our time and energy are (h) — (large) saved by the use of mobile phone. But (i) — (proper) use of these devices (j) — (particular) by the young generation may have negative effects on our society.

9. Make tag questions of these statements. 1×5=5

(a) Good afternoon. How are you? Quite fine. It’s a long time since we met last, —?

(b) Probably we met each other eight months ago, —?

(c) Yes, I thought you could not but come to the fair, —?

(d) You are right. What’s that in your hand? It’s Shanchita by Kazi Nazrul Islam. You did not read the whole book. —?

(e) No, I did not. I have bought if for further reading. Let’s move and see other book stalls, —?

10. Complete the passage using suitable connectors. 1×5=5

Almost all countries of the world suffer from curse of unemployment problem. (a) — nowhere in the world this problem is as acute as in our country. There are many reasons behind it. (b) — our country is industrially backward. (c) — our system of education fails to give a student an independent start of life. It has little provision for vocational training. (d) — our youths and students have a false sense of dignity. (e) — they run after jobs only.

11. Use capitals and punctuation marks where necessary in the following text. 11

help me out he called to the magician my dear boy the man replied you had better first give me the lamp and lighten your load it is not the lamp that weighs me down answered aladin but lend me a hand as soon as i reach the ground i will give it to you

Part-B (Composition)-40 Marks

12. Suppose, you are Runa/ Rony and you have passed the SSC Examination. You have seen an advertisement published in the Daily Prothom Alo for the position of a mobile operator in the Grameenphone Mobile Company. Now write a CV with a cover letter for the post. Your CV could not exceed one page. 8

13. Suppose, you are Ishak/ Ishita, an SSC candidate of D.K High School in Dhaka. You along with your classmates have decided to visit ‘Liberation War Museum’ at Shahbag, Dhaka. Now, write an application to the director of Liberation War Museum for the permission to visit the museum. 10

14. Write a paragraph about an occasion that you have recently enjoyed by answering the following questions. 10

(a) What was the occasion? (b) When did you get up on that very day? (c) What did you do then? (d) How did you spend that day?

(e) What was the most significant moment of the day?

15. Write a composition on ‘A journey You Have Recently Made’. Use the following clues- preparation, description of the journey, experiences. 12

শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা