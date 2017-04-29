ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Transformation of sentences

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Transformation of sentences নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Set-24

a) Anika wrote a letter to her mother yesterday. (Passive)

b) She told her mother to send Tk. 1,000 to buy some books. (Complex)

c) In the letter, she told her that she should not worry about her studies. (Simple)

d) Her mother often writes to her. (Interrogative)

e) She feels that her mother is better than all other mothers in the world, (Superlative).

Answer-24

a) A letter was written to her mother yesterday by Anika. b) She told her mother to send Tk. 1,000 so that she could buy some books. c) In the letter, she told her not to worry about her studies. d) Doesn't her mother often write to her? e) She feels that her mother is the best of all the mothers in the world.

Set-25

a) It begets only the worst. (Negative)

b) Anger is one of the most inhuman vices. (Positive)

c) So, we should control it for our own sake. (Passive)

d) He who is taken by anger causes a lot of troubles. (Simple)

e) Realizing it we should try to be emotionally balanced. (Complex)

Answer-25

a) It begets nothing but the worst. b) Very few vices are as inhuman as anger. c) So, it should be controlled by us for our own sake. d) An angry man causes a lot of troubles. e) As we realize it, we should try to be emotionally balanced.

Set-26

a) As her husband has no land, he used to work on other people's land. (Compound)

b) With great effort they married their two daughters off when they reached teenage. (Simple)

c) Her only son went to town for earning his livelihood. (Complex)

d) Years of malnutrition and deprivation made them look older. (Passive)

e) Very few women were as needy as Ayesha Begum. (Superlative)

Answer-26

a) Her husband has no land and he used to work on other people's land. b) With great effort they married their two daughters off at their teenage. c) Her only son went to town so that he could earn his livelihood. d) They were made to look older by years of malnutrition and deprivation. e) Ayesha Begum was one of the neediest women.

Set-27

a) My friend invited me to pay a visit to Cox's Bazar. (Make is interrogative)

b) I gladly accepted the invitation. (Make it passive)

c) When I reached there, my friend received me cordially. (Make it compound)

d) I was very glad to see the sea-beach (Make it exclamatory).

e) It was one of the most memorable journeys in my life. (Make it positive)

Answer-27

a) Didn't my friend invite me to pay a visit to Cox's Bazar? b) The invitation was gladly accepted by me. c) I reached there and my friend received me cordially. d) How glad I was to see the sea-beach! e) Very few journeys in my life were as memorable as it.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা