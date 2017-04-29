ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

Part-A

1. Multiple Choices

A▐(a) wearing down B▐(b) danger C▐(d) lively D▐(d) Over 25,000 families were rendered homeless in the world by riverbank erosion E▐(a) desire of the Creator of the universe F▐(c) helplessness G▐(b) Riverbank Erosion, A Dreadful Disaster.

2. Open-ended

(a) Riverbank erosion is the gradual destruction of riverbank by rain or flood. When rivers enter the mature stage, they become sluggish and meander or braid. These alternations cause massive riverbank erosion.

(b) Riverbank erosion disastrous socio-economic effects. It destroys standing crops, farmland and homestead land. The affected people lose their land and properties. Sometimes they become homeless and helpless. They are forced to strive, and even to beg for their survival.

(c) The present picture of riverbank erosion in Bangladesh is very alarming. It is estimated the about 5% of the total flood-plain of Bangladesh is directly affected by erosion.

(d) Some researchers have mentioned that the riverbank erosion is taking place in about 94 out of 489 upazilas of the country. A few other researchers have identified 56 upazilas with incidence of erosion.

(e) Over 25,000 families were rendered homeless in June 1993 by riverbank erosion in 16 districts. This information has got from a newspaper report.

3. Summary

Riverbank erosion is a common natural disaster in Bangladesh. It happens when rivers enter the mature stage and as they become sluggish and meanders or braid. Millions of people are affected by erosion in different upazilas every year. Almost 5% of the total flood-plan of Bangladesh is directly affected by erosion. Riverbank erosion has disastrous socio-economic effects. It destroys standing crops, farmland and homestead land. The affected people lose their land and properties. Sometimes they become homeless and helpless. They are forced to strive, and even to beg for their survival.

4. Information transfer

(a) a great and magnificent building (b) a Frenchman who built it (c) Central school of Engineering in Paris

(d) Gustave Eiffel was born (e) Joined a railway construction company.

5. Filling in the gaps without clues

(a) came/belongs (b) job/work (c) assured/convinced

(d) took (e) construction/structure

6. Matching (a+iii); (b+i);( c+ii); (d+vi); (e+vii)

We achieved our national flag at the cost of a sea of blood in 1971. Its red round part symbolizes the rising sun of independence. As the sun is the source of life on earth, it signifies our glorious existence. Our national flag is the source of our spirit, hopes and aspirations. So, we must defend our independence at any cost and save the existence and dignity of our national flag.

7. Rearrange f+a+e+d+g+c+b+h

At last, the hour of departure had arrived. Socrates met his friends and disciples for the last time. He argued with them about the immortality of the soul. He told them that the soul of man cannot die. At sunset, the Governor of the prison came. With eyes full of tears, they bade Socrates a last farewell. Then there came a man with a cup in hand. The cup contained hemlock, a very strong poison and Socrates took the cup in his hand and drank hemlock without any hesitation.

Part-B

Try yourself

গত শুক্রবার প্রকাশিত মডেল টেস্টের সঠিক উত্তর

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি: মডেল টেস্ট-১৬: অর্থনীতি

১. খ ২. খ ৩. ক ৪. গ ৫. ঘ ৬. ক ৭. ঘ ৮. ক ৯. ঘ ১০. খ ১১. ক ১২. ক ১৩. ক ১৪. গ ১৫. ঘ ১৬. গ ১৭. ক ১৮. গ ১৯. ক ২০. খ ২১. ক ২২. ক ২৩. খ ২৪. ঘ ২৫. খ ২৬. ঘ ২৭. ক ২৮. খ ২৯. খ ৩০. ক