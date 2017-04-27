ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Transformation of sentences

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Transformation of sentences নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Set-16

a) The birds that come to our country in winter are called migratory. (Make it simple)

b) In winter the weather is too cold for them to live in the north. (Make it complex)

c) They find a better shelter in Bangladesh. (Make it passive)

d) We must protect them. (Make it negative)

e) Migratory birds run faster than the dove. (Make it positive)

Answer-16

a) The birds coming to our country in winter are called migratory. b) In winter the weather is so cold that they can not live in the north. c) A better shelter is found in Bangladesh by them. d) We can not but protect them. e) The dove can not run so fast as migratory birds.

Set-17

a) Water, a vital element of environment, is polluted in different ways. (complex)

b) When rain and flood wash away some of these chemicals, they get mixed with water. (simple)

c) Mills and factories also pollute water. (passive)

d) Water vehicles pollute rivers by dumping oil, food waste and human waste into them. (compound)

e) Thus water is contaminated by various kinds of waste and filth. (Active).

Answer-17

a) Water is a vital element of environment which is polluted in different ways. b) Being washed away by rain and flood some of these chemicals get mixed with water. c) Water is also polluted by mills and factories d) Water vehicles dump oil, food waste and human waste into rivers and pollute them. e) Thus various kinds of waste and filth contaminate water.

Set-18

a) But at last God took pity on him. (Make it negative without changing the meaning).

b) One day the old sailor was watching the water snakes swimming round the ship. (Make it passive)

c) He was filled with a strange wonder. (Make it active)

d) At once the dead albatross fell from his neck into the sea and the old man fell into a deep sleep. (Make it complex)

e) When he woke up, it was raining. (Make it simple).

Answer-18

a) But at last God couldn't but take pity on him. b) One day the water snakes were being watched swimming round the ship by the old sailor. c) A strange wonder filled him. d) As soon as the dead albatross fell from his neck into the sea, the old man fell into a deep sleep. e) On his waking up, it was raining.

Set-19

a) The Jamuna is one of the biggest rivers in Bangladesh (comparative).

b) When it is summer, it becomes emaciated (simple).

c) During the rainy season, it assumes a terrible shape (complex).

d) Everybody knows it (interrogative).

e) Tourists from home and abroad visit it shore (passive)

Answer-19

a) The Jamuna is bigger than most other rivers in Bangladesh. b) During summer, it becomes emaciated. c) When it is rainy season, it assumes a terrible shape.

d) Who does not know it?

e) Its shore is visited by tourists from home and abroad.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা