ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Transformation of sentences

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Transformation of sentences নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Set-1

a) Day-to-day life in Dhaka is expensive (Negative).

b) People living below the poverty line leads a miserable life (complex).

c) Price hike is one of the biggest problems for them (positive).

d) The government has taken necessary measures to keep the price hike under control (passive).

e) The people who are greedy are responsible for price spiral (simple).

Answer-1

a) Day to day life in Dhaka is not inexpensive/cheap. b) People who live below the poverty line lead a miserable life. c) Very few problems are as big as price hike for them. d) Necessary measures have been taken to keep the price hike under control by the government. e) The greedy people are responsible for the price spiral.

Set-2

a) Cox's Bazar sea beach is the longest sea-beach in the world (complex).

b) It is one of the most beautiful sea-beaches in the world (positive).

c) It is called pleasure seeker's paradise (active).

d) The visitors go there for enjoying natural beauties (compound).

e) Those who become tired may go to relax there (simple).

Answer-2

a) It is Cox's Bazar sea beach which is the longest sea-beach in the world. b) Very few sea-beaches are as beautiful as it.

c) People call it pleasure seeker's paradise. d) The visitors go there and enjoy the natural beauties. e) Tired people may go to relax there.

Set-3

a) Very few insects are as busy as a bee (comparative). It is known as an industrious creature.

b) It lives together (negative).

c) It flies from flower to flower and collects honey (simple).

d) It stores honey in the hive (passive).

e) In winter, it remains idle but it works hard in spring (complex). It leads disciplined life.

Answer-3

a) A bee is busier than most other insects. b) It does not live alone. c) Flying from flower to flower, it collects honey.

d) Honey is stored in the hive by it.

e) Although it remains idle in winter, it works hard in spring.

Set-4

a) Cricket is very exciting game (complex).

b) People all over the world enjoy this game very much (passive).

c) At present cricket is one of the most popular games in our country (comparative).

d) Though it is a very costly game, young men and children get a great deal of delight plying it (compound).

e) It is a matter of sorrow that the performance of Bangladesh Cricket Team is not up to the mark (exclamatory).

Answer-4

a) Cricket is a game which is very exciting. b) This game is enjoyed very much by people all over the world. c) At present cricket is more popular than most other games in our country. d) It is a very costly game but young men and children get a great deal of delight playing it.

e) What a matter of sorrow it is that the performance of Bangladesh Cricket Team is not up to the mark.

সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা