ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Pronoun

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs. Where necessary, rewrite the sentences so that all pronoun references are clear. 1┤5=5

8.

Bipa was drowned with a cry. But her cry was inaudible owing to the Puja bustle. As did not see her in the feasting lines, I went and searched for her here and there. I rushed to her house and could not find there. Then we all searched for her. When we went to the pond, they saw her corpse floating on the water, I jumped into the water and carried her body on the bank. The doctor came and he declared her dead. I was so sad that could not speak a word. My heart was crying within. When I saw her mother and sister come I burst into tears. She were wailing, they were bereaved and their sorrow knew no bounds. Then the funeral procession began with a sad music. This was the saddest day in my life and perhaps in the whole of my life until now.

Answer-8

Bipa was drowned with a cry. But her cry was inaudible owing to the Puja bustle. As I did not see her in the feasting lines, I went and searched for her here and there. I rushed to her house and could not find her there. Then we all searched for her. When we went to the pond, we saw her corpse floating on the water, I jumped into the water and carried her body on the bank. The doctor came and declared her dead. I was so sad that I could not speak a word. My heart was crying within. When I saw her mother and sister come I burst into tears. They were wailing, they were bereaved and their sorrow knew no bounds. Then the funeral procession began with a sad music. This was the saddest day in my life and perhaps in the whole of my life until now.

9.

I have only read about our animal world in the book. The visit to the zoo gave me a first hand experience of seeing him from very close distance. I learned about their strange and diverse habits, their queer appearances, their food habits, and their life-styles. The visit gave practical knowledge about different birds, animals and wild creatures. However, I was impressed and I was delighted to see the beasts and animals. It was really a wonderful world of unknown mysteries and thrill. However, noticed some mismanagement and irregularities. Some animals and beasts are ill-fed. Many of them are not cared well. We also saw some empty cages. The inhabitants of the cages have either died or disappeared. The zoo was a big area, but there was no canteen or snack spot for the visitors. So, we became tired and we had to sit several times to complete visit.

Answer-9

I have only read about our animal world in the book. The visit to the zoo gave me a first hand experience of seeing them from very close distance. I learned about their strange and diverse habits, their queer appearances, their food habits, and their life-styles. The visit gave me practical knowledge about different birds, animals and wild creatures. However, I was impressed and delighted to see the beasts and animals. It was really a wonderful world of unknown mysteries and thrill. However, we noticed some mismanagement and irregularities. Some animals and beasts are ill-fed. Many of them are not cared well. We also saw some empty cages. The inhabitants of the cages have either died or disappeared. The zoo was a big area, but there was no canteen or snack spot for the visitors. So, we became tired and we had to sit several times to complete our visit.

শিক্ষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা