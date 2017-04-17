 Pronoun

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraphs. Where necessary, rewrite the sentences so that all pronoun references are clear. 1┤5=5

3.

Please don’t put you to a lot of trouble on my behalf. Of course I haven’t forgotten you. I remembered you were as soon as I saw the signature at the foot of the letter. By a strange coincidence, were talking about you the other day. My friend, Mr Altaf is the editor of a newspaper. He was rather worried because he is just about to lose anyone of top journalists. So far he has not been able to find someone to replace him. He wants anyone which was born and brought up here.

4.

There was an old house in a village. A number of mice lived in that house. They were doing a lot of mischief there. The master of the house was very annoyed and made a plan. They bought a big cat. He started killing the mice. The mice fell in a great trouble. They became very worried. They wanted to get rid of the cat. The mice had a general council to consider what measures could take to outwit their common enemy, the cat. Some said this, and some said that; but at last a young mouse got up and said he had a proposal to make, which they thought would meet the case. ‘We will all agree,’ said he, ‘that our chief danger consists in the sly and treacherous manner in which the enemy approaches us.’

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

শিক্ষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Answer-3 : Please don’t put yourself to a lot of trouble on my behalf. Of course I haven’t forgotten you. I remembered who you were as soon as I saw the signature at the foot of the letter. By a strange coincidence, we were talking about you the other day. My friend, Mr Altaf is the editor of a newspaper. He was rather worried because he is just about to lose one of his top journalists. So far he has not been able to find anyone to replace him. He wants someone who was born and brought up here.

Answer-4 : There was an old house in a village. A number of mice lived in that house. They were doing a lot of mischief there. The master of the house was very annoyed and made a plan. He bought a big cat. It started killing the mice. The mice fell in a great trouble. They became very worried. They wanted to get rid of the cat. The mice had a general council to consider what measures they could take to outwit their common enemy, the cat. Some said this, and some said that; but at last a young mouse got up and said he had a proposal to make, which he thought would meet the case. ‘You will all agree,’ said he, ‘that our chief danger consists in the sly and treacherous manner in which the enemy approaches us.’