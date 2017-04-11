ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

 Suffixes & prefixes

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Suffixes & prefixes নিয়ে আলোচনা করব। এ ক্ষেত্রে ১০টি শূন্যস্থান থাকবে, যা Suffixes & prefixes দিয়ে পূরণ করতে হবে।

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

28.

Bangladesh is an (a) — (populated) country. Her (b) — (dense) of population per square mile is very high. The per capita income of people is also low. Many people live here below (c) — (poor) line. Moreover, there are lots of problems that are the (d) — (hinder) to her development. Political (e) — (rest) is one of them. We are living in a (f) — (democrat) country. We have many (g) — (achieve) though we live in (h) — (sufficient). The country is gradually advancing towards (i) — (prosper). But observing hartal has become a bad political culture in our country. It harms economy and causes a great suffering to (j) — (politics) people. We should give up the practice of hartal for our own interest.

29.

Man can have (a) — (popular) by means of service to people. People in power can have honor. But this honor will not last long if their behavior is not good. When common people are (b) — (internal) hurt by their (c) — (behavior), usually they do not express their feeling in front of them. But they make (d) — (criticize) of their manners and (e) — (regard) them later. The (f) — (elder) people should be honored by the juniors or the young people in the society. In the (g) — (develop) countries the people over sixty are called senior citizens and they are everywhere respected (h) — (according). In the (i) — (develop) countries we expect this kind of (j) — (treat) to the seniors.

30.

In order to (a) — (material) your dream, you need (b) — (determine) and efforts. Nothing is (c) — (achieve) in this world without hard work. Nothing is (d) — (achieve) for those who are blessed with (e) — (common) abilities. They are very fortunate. It is a bad habit to put off the lesson for tomorrow. Good students never do this. It is (f) — (neglect) of one’s duty. If you are not (g) — (duty), you will never do it. (h) — (dutiful) is a very bad practice that brings about (i) — (adverse) in life. To become (j) — (success) in life, you must be dutiful.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

উত্তর

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Answer-28 : (a) overpopulated (b) density (c) poverty (d) hindrance (e) unrest (f) democratic (g) achievements (h) insufficiency (i) prosperity (j) non-political

Answer-29 : (a) popularity (b) internally (c) misbehavior (d) criticism (e) disregard (f) elderly (g) developed (h) accordingly (i) developing (j) treatment

Answer-30 : (a) materialize (b) determination (c) achievable (d) unachievable (e) uncommon (f) negligence (g) undutiful (h) Undutifulness (i) adversity (j) successful