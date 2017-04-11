 Rearrange

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের Part-1-এর ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Rearrange the following sentences নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Rearrange the following sentences according to sequence and rewrite them in a paragraph.

9.

a. The mayor called a meeting of the councilors.b. The people of the town came to the town hall.c. At that moment there was a knock at the door.d. They said to the mayor to do something about rats.e. The mayor and councilors talked about the problem.f. A long time ago the town of Hamelin in Germany was faced with a great problem.g. The mayor said ‘come in’.h. But they could not find a way out.i. The stranger entered the hall.j. It became full of rats.

10.

a. Shakespeare was married at eighteen to a woman of twenty one.b. There he became an actor and a playwright.c. But he never attended any college.d. By this time he was thirty.e. He received a sound and basic education.f. During the next ten years he composed his greatest plays.g. William Shakespeare was born in 1564 at Stratford on Avon in England.h. He had there children before he was twenty one.i. A few years later he went to London.j. He became prosperous before he reached the age of thirty four.

11.

a. On the way back, Shelly and Williams were drowned by a sudden storm on July 8, 1822.b. His famous lyric ‘Ode to the west wind’ was written in 1819.c. At the age of 18, he went to Oxford University.d. One day Shelly and his friend Williams set sail in his boat Aerial for Leghorn.e. He was born on August 4, 1792 at Sussex in England.f. His father Timothy Shelly was a country Landlord.g. When he was a boy of twelve, he was sent to Eton.h. But after one year he was expelled from the University for writing a pamphlet entitled ‘The Necessity of Atheism’.i. Percy Bysshe Shelly was a romantic poet of the early 19th century.j. From his boyhood Shelly was a boy of meditative and studious.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

শিক্ষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র

Answer-9 : f+j+b+d+a+e+h+c+g+i

Answer-10 : g+e+c+a+h+i+b+d+f+j

Answer-11 : i+e+f+j+g+c+h+b+d+a