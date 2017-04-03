সব
English
শিক্ষা সংবাদ

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

বাদল চৌধুরী
প্রিন্ট সংস্করণ

Suffixes & prefixes

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Suffixes & prefixes নিয়ে আলোচনা করব। এ ক্ষেত্রে ১০টি শূন্যস্থান থাকবে, যা Suffixes & prefixes দিয়ে পূরণ করতে হবে।

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

11.

(a) — (free) fighter is a (b) — (war) who took part in our war of liberation in 1971. The (c) — (dependence) of our motherland was (d) — (dear) to a freedom fighter than his life. He joined the war (e) — (willing). He had no  (f) — (might) weapons with him. But he had strong moral courage. He was (g) — (main) a guerrilla  (h) — (fight). He attacked the enemy from an (i) — (known) place and then (j) — (appeared).

12.

Money cannot buy  (a) — (happy). Money is a must for our life. But it is not necessary to bring happiness. Happiness is (b) — (absolute) a (c) — (psychology) thing It is the name of a (d) — (feel).It means the (e) — (content) of the mind. He who has (f) — (satisfy) with what he has is (g) — (real) a happy one. Above all, we should keep in mind that (h) — (world) happiness is not all. If we want to be (i) — (eternal) happy and lead a (j) — (dignify) life, we have to earn money in an honest way.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

উত্তর

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Answer-11 (a) Freedom (b) warrior (c) independence (d) dearer (e) willingly (f) mighty (g) mainly (h) fighter (i) unknown (j) disappeared

Answer-12 (a) happiness (b) absolutely (c) psychological (d) feeling (e) contentment (f) satisfaction (g) really (h) worldly (i) eternally (j) dignified

আরও সংবাদ

বিষয়:

পড়াশোনা
default image

বাংলা ১ম পত্র

default image

ফিন্যান্স ও ব্যাংকিং

default image

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি: গণিত

default image

তথ্য ও যোগাযোগ প্রযুক্তি

মন্তব্য

আপনার পরিচয় গোপন রাখতে
আমি নীতিমালা মেনে মন্তব্য করছি।
Show
1 2 3 4
 
আরও মন্তব্য

ইহাতে মন্তব্য প্রদান বন্ধ রয়েছে

default image

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Completing sentences প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Part-A-এর ৪...
default image

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭ ফিন্যান্স ও ব্যাংকিং

বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্নোত্তর প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ফিন্যান্স ও ব্যাংকিং বিষয়...
default image

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭ বাংলা ১ম পত্র

বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্নোত্তরপ্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ বাংলা ১ম পত্র বিষয় থেকে...
default image

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Suffixes & prefixes প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্...
মোবাইল অ্যাপস ডাউনলোড করুন    

Prothom Alo is the highest circulated and most read newspaper in Bangladesh. The online portal of Prothom Alo is the most visited Bangladeshi and Bengali website in the world.
Privacy Policy

© স্বত্ব প্রথম আলো ১৯৯৮ - ২০১৭
সম্পাদক ও প্রকাশক: মতিউর রহমান
সিএ ভবন, ১০০ কাজী নজরুল ইসলাম অ্যাভেনিউ, কারওয়ান বাজার, ঢাকা ১২১৫
ফোন: ৮১৮০০৭৮-৮১, ফ্যাক্স: ৯১৩০৪৯৬, ইমেইল: info@prothom-alo.info