ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Suffixes & prefixes

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Suffixes & prefixes নিয়ে আলোচনা করব। এ ক্ষেত্রে ১০টি শূন্যস্থান থাকবে, যা Suffixes & prefixes দিয়ে পূরণ করতে হবে।

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

11.

(a) — (free) fighter is a (b) — (war) who took part in our war of liberation in 1971. The (c) — (dependence) of our motherland was (d) — (dear) to a freedom fighter than his life. He joined the war (e) — (willing). He had no (f) — (might) weapons with him. But he had strong moral courage. He was (g) — (main) a guerrilla (h) — (fight). He attacked the enemy from an (i) — (known) place and then (j) — (appeared).

12.

Money cannot buy (a) — (happy). Money is a must for our life. But it is not necessary to bring happiness. Happiness is (b) — (absolute) a (c) — (psychology) thing It is the name of a (d) — (feel).It means the (e) — (content) of the mind. He who has (f) — (satisfy) with what he has is (g) — (real) a happy one. Above all, we should keep in mind that (h) — (world) happiness is not all. If we want to be (i) — (eternal) happy and lead a (j) — (dignify) life, we have to earn money in an honest way.

শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

Answer-11 (a) Freedom (b) warrior (c) independence (d) dearer (e) willingly (f) mighty (g) mainly (h) fighter (i) unknown (j) disappeared

Answer-12 (a) happiness (b) absolutely (c) psychological (d) feeling (e) contentment (f) satisfaction (g) really (h) worldly (i) eternally (j) dignified