ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Part-A-এর ৪ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Completing sentences with Clauses/phrases নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/phrases.

Set-7

a) In the present global village, skill and competence are essential —.

b) In this situation, women education is such a thing —.

c) Women comprise —.

d) We can not think of our prosperity or development —.

e) If we want development and prosperity of our country —.

f) Education is an intellectual training —.

g) Moreover, an educated mother plays a vital role —.

h) An educated mother knows —.

i) An educated woman can discharge —.

j) So we must educate our womenfolk —.

Set-8

a) There are some people —. Such people can not succeed in life.

b) Shafiq left hostel all of a sudden. — still remains unknown to me.

c) Some students of the class told that Rafiq had broken the bench. But he denied —.

d) Dear students, please get silent. Listen

to —.

e) Karim had been studying since early in the morning. — he started for college.

f) Rekha is often seen deeply absorbed in her study. Actually she is —.

g) I was studying —. When her cooking was completed, she called me to eat rice.

h) Yesterday Salma came to me. She came —.

i) You have failed in the exam. It is sad. But if you get depressed and do not study, you —.

j) All of my friends attended my birthday party. Only you were absent. — shocked me.

উত্তর

Answer-7 a)to keep pace with others. b) which we can in no way ignore. c) half of the total population of our country. d) keeping this vast population uneducated and unskilled. e) we must utilize this vast population. f) which enhances our skill. g) in making her children an ideal citizen. h) how to rear up her children. i) social responsibilities and contribute to the overall development of the country. j) so that we can stand as a developed country in the world.

Answer-8 a)who never stick to anything. b) Why he did so c) to have done it. d) what I say. e) Having completed his lessons. f) a very studious student. g) while mother was cooking. h) to borrow a book from me. i) are sure to fail again. j) Your being absent