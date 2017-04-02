সব
শিক্ষা সংবাদ

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ২০১৭

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

বাদল চৌধুরী
Suffixes & prefixes

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্ন, অর্থাত্ Suffixes & prefixes নিয়ে আলোচনা করব। এ ক্ষেত্রে ১০টি শূন্যস্থান থাকবে, যা Suffixes & prefixes দিয়ে পূরণ করতে হবে।

 

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

9.

King Solomon was (a) — (fame) for his (b) — (wise). He was blessed with (c) — (ordinary) knowledge and it was really beyond peoples (d) — (imagine). One day Queen of Sheba wanted to test how wise he was. Solomon was given two kinds of flowers. One was (e) — (nature) and the other was (f) — (artifice). As he had a close (g) — (associate) with nature, he  had been (h) — (success) to differentiate them. In this way, his (i) — (repute) of (j) — (multidimension) knowledge spreads all over the world.

10.

Bangladesh is an (a) — (dependent) country, but she is still burdened with poverty, (b) — (population), (c) — (employ), corruption, food (d) — (deficient), natural calamities, power crisis etc. Considering all these the present (e) — (govern) has aimed at making a digital Bangladesh to (f) — (come) most of these problems. The actual aim of (g) — (digit) Bangladesh is to establish technology based government which will emphasize the overall (h) — (develop) of the country and the nation. The country has (i) — (ready) fixed its target of (j) — (achieve) ‘Digital Bangladesh’ by 2021.



শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

উত্তর

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Answer-9: (a) famous (b) wisdom (c) extra-ordinary (d) imagination (e) natural (f) artificial (g) association (h) successful (i) reputation (j) multidimensional

Answer-10: (a) independent (b) overpopulation (c) unemployment (d) deficiency (e) government (f) overcome (g) digital (h) development (i) already (j) achieving

 

 

 

