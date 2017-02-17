English
Bangla Font Help
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা সমাপনী পরীক্ষা ২০১৬

ইংরেজি

ইকবাল খান
  ১১ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ১১ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Short questions/Fill in the gaps। এখানে থাকবে Information related days/weeks/months/time/ cardinal and ordinal numbers in tables অথবা columnsভিত্তিক তথ্য। অনুশীলনের জন্য আজ

১১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের schedule-এর একটি নমুনা উত্তর দেওয়া হলো।

4. The following chart shows the revision schedule of your textbooks. Write 5 sentences using the days of the week when you revise these. Saturday is the first day of the week.

Revision Schedule of Different Subjects

Date           Subject

1st day           Bangla

2nd day           English

3rd day           Mathematics

4th day           General science

5th day           Religion learning

Answer

On Saturday I revise Bengali. On Sunday I revise English. On Monday I revise Mathematics. On Tuesday I revise General Science. On Wednesday I revise Religion Learning.

 বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

বিষয়:

পড়াশোনা
