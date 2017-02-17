১১ নম্বর প্রশ্ন
প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ১১ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Short questions/Fill in the gaps। এখানে থাকবে Information related days/weeks/months/time/ cardinal and ordinal numbers in tables অথবা columnsভিত্তিক তথ্য। অনুশীলনের জন্য আজ
১১ নম্বর প্রশ্নের schedule-এর একটি নমুনা উত্তর দেওয়া হলো।
4. The following chart shows the revision schedule of your textbooks. Write 5 sentences using the days of the week when you revise these. Saturday is the first day of the week.
Revision Schedule of Different Subjects
Date Subject
1st day Bangla
2nd day English
3rd day Mathematics
4th day General science
5th day Religion learning
Answer
On Saturday I revise Bengali. On Sunday I revise English. On Monday I revise Mathematics. On Tuesday I revise General Science. On Wednesday I revise Religion Learning.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
পাঠকের মন্তব্য
ইহাতে মন্তব্য প্রদান বন্ধ রয়েছে
লগইন করুন