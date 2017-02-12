 Competency based text

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ৫, ৬, ৭, ৮ ও ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্নগুলো থাকবে পাঠ্যবইয়ের বাইরের টেক্সট থেকে। এই প্রশ্নগুলো হবে Competency based। আজ অনুশীলনের জন্য একটি টেক্সট ও প্রশ্নোত্তর দেওয়া হলো।

Read the text and answer the questions 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 :

The stranger was really a magician. He had an evil design. Next day, he took Aladin far away from the city. They came to a narrow valley. It had mountains on all sides. The magician told Aladin to gather some dry sticks. He then set fire to them. The flame arose. He took out something from his pocket. Then he put it into the fire. He spoke two magic words. They saw a big stone with a brass ring. He told Aladin to hold the ring and lift the stone. They saw a staircase leading to a door. The magician then said, ‘Go downstairs and open the door. You will find big halls. In these halls, there are vases full of gold and silver. Do not touch them. Just go ahead. You will find a garden. There you can see a lamp. Bring me the lamp. Go!’

Aladin did as his uncle told him. In the garden, he saw rich jewels hanging in the trees. Aladin took some and put them in his pocket. He also took the lamp. Soon he came back at the mouth of the cave.

The magician was waiting for him. He told Aladin to give him the lamp. But Aladin was tired. So he said, “Please, sir, pull me up first. Then I will give you the lamp.” The magician was very angry. He spoke two magic words and the door of the cave closed.

5. Write only the answer on the answer paper.

i. The stranger had an evil ╛. a. motive b. voice c. power d. point

ii. The stranger had ╛.

a. magic power b. magic tone c. magic plan d. magic ring

iii. The valley was ╛ by mountains.

a. covered b. surrounded c. packed d. occupied

iv. The magician told Aladin to gather ╛.

a. some dry sticks b. some wood c. some wet sticks d. some straw

v. The valley was ╛. a. rest b. narrow c. open d. dark

vi. What did the magician set on the sticks?

a. Oil b. Water c. Fire d. Sand

vii. What did the stranger take out from his pocket?

a. A light b. Firebox c. A candle d. Something

viii. He spoke of ╛ magic words. a. two b. three c. four d. five

ix. What will Aladin see in the garden?

a. A tube light b. A lamp c. A vase d. A stick

x. He put ╛ in his pocket. a. jewels b. gold c. silver d. coin

Answer to the question no. 5

(i) (a) motive; (ii) (a) magic power; (iii) (b) surrounded; (iv) (a) some dry sticks; (v) (b) narrow; (vi) (c) Fire; (vii) (d) Something; (viii)

(a) two; (ix) (b) A lamp; (x) (a) jewels.

6. Fill in the gaps with the best word from the box. Find the information in the text. There are extra words which need not use.

lamp city jewels valley

ring rich heavy stone

(a) The magician took Aladin far away from the ╛.

(b) The magician took Aladin to a narrow ╛.

(c) They saw a big stone with brass ╛.

(d) The magician sent Aladin to the garden to bring the ╛.

(e) In the garden rich ╛ were hanging in the trees.

Answer to the question no. 6

(a) city; (b) valley; (c) ring; (d) lamp; (e) jewels.

7. Answer the following questions in a sentence or sentences.

(a) Why did the magician take Aladin out of the town?

(b) Where did the magician take Aladin?

(c) Why did he tell Aladin to gather the dry sticks?

(d) What did Aladin see in the garden?

(e) Why did the magician close the door of the cave?

Answer to the question no. 7

(a) The magician took Aladin out of the town to fulfill his plan.

(b) The magician took Aladin to a narrow valley.

(c) He told so to lit fire.

(d) Aladin saw rich jewels hanging in the trees in the garden. He took some of them and put them in his pocket.

(e) The magician told Aladin to give him the lamp. But Aladin was very tired. So he requested the magician to pull him up first. This made the magician very angry. That is why, the magician closed the door of the cave.

8. Write at least five sentences about ‘ the activities of a magician. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling].

Answer to the question no. 8

The activities of a magician

A magician uses black art. He uses illusion. He displays an unusual thing as an usual thing. He uses some special things and casts his magic spell. He uses some magical words.

9. Write a letter to your friend who wants to know about ‘ the story of Aladin and a Wonderful Lamp. [Remember to include these things in your letter: date, address, salutation, main points for the letter, closing.]

Answer to the question no. 9

November 12, 2016

23 Nilambar Saha Road, Dhaka

Dear Riad,

Hope you are in sound health. Today I will tell you a story of Aladin and the wonderful lamp.

Aladin was a poor boy. His father was dead and he lived with his mother. One day a stranger came to Aladin’s house claiming to be his uncle. The stranger was a magician. He took Aladin far away from the city on the next day. He made Aladin enter into a cave to collect a lamp. Aladin took the lamp and some jewels. He asked the magician to lift him from the cave before handing over the lamp. The magician got angry at this and closed the cave’s door leaving Aladin in it. Being alone in the dark cave Aladin became afraid. But with the help of a genie coming out of the lamp he came out and backed his home.

Hope to hear from you soon.

Your friend,

Rifat

শিক্ষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা